The former Indian left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha feels excited about the upcoming five-match Test series for the national side in Australia in the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, But he doesn’t see any threat to the Rohit Sharma-led side in their two-match home series against Bangladesh, despite of the latter winning a historic Test series in Pakistan.

Pragyan Ojha reckoned that the tourists would have quality spinners in their side, including the experience of veteran Shakib Al Hasan, but it would be tricky for the Tigers to get the better of India in a Test series, with the latter having won all of their home red-ball series since the series defeat against England in 2013.

“I won’t say that Bangladesh will challenge them; I will say that it will be a good fight. The way Bangladesh has defeated Pakistan in their home, they are moving in the right direction. When they come here, it will be a good series.” The Bhubaneswar-born expressed in a recent interview.

Pragyan Ojha trusts Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal to carry the Indian team forward

The veteran Indian spinner Pragyan Ojha believes that the two-Test series at home, against Bangladesh and New Zealand, will be a good preparation for the Rohit Sharma-led side, whose main acid test will be the upcoming Australia trip.

“The biggest thing is, the guys wishing to make a name for themselves – the way they will perform here, they will get in for Australia series. We know that Australia has not won the Border Gavaskar Trophy twice at home, and they would want to get that thing right.” The 38-year-old noted during the conversation.

The Bengal-spinner also puts high hope on India’s new head coach, Gautam Gambhir, who, according to him, is quite straightforward in giving the players clarity of their role.

Gambhir had a merry-go-round start in his career, having won the T20I series in Sri Lanka in a partnership with new captain Suryakumar Yadav but losing the 50-over series by a 2-0 margin despite having the seniors back in the team in the leadership of Rohit Sharma.

“He is a champion of a player. His thoughts will be crystal clear. He will say what he wants to say. Communication will be very straight, with clear. When you are on national duty, as a player, as a decision-making individual, you need clarity. Gautam Gambhir will give you that.” Pragyan Ojha delivered.

The experienced Bengal spinner featured in 24 red-ball games for the Blue Brigade, where he picked up 113 wickets at an average of 30.26, shouldering on seven five-wicket hauls with a best of 6/47.

When asked about to pick two players who could carry the future of Indian cricket and replace the current superstars, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the former Mumbai Indians bowler went with the two opening batters, besides showing his faith in the wicket-keeper batter, Rishabh Pant.

“I think there are a lot of players. If you talk about senior players, I am really glad that Rishabh Pant has come back, as he’s someone who has left his mark in Test cricket and the knocks he’s played, I am looking forward to seeing him come back. Along with him, there are Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill.” Pragyan Ojha remarked.

In the case of the bowling department, he has selected Akash Deep to contribute to the Indian team in the future. He also shoulders the importance of having a quality domestic structure for the improvement of the country.

“Not just for domestic cricket, but also for the players who will play because they will be ready. If you look at any country, if cricket is moving forward or being enhanced, it is happening because their domestic structure and games are of high quality.” Pragyan Ojha concluded.