The former Indian off-spinner Pragyan Ojha has blamed the batting of both the Indian veterans, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, during the recently-concluded three-match Test series at home against New Zealand, where their home performances have been a huge concern for the selector before the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

The Indian captain managed 91 runs in six innings at a very poor average of around 15 with just one solitary half-century, while the former captain struggled with 93 runs at an average of 15.50. None of them had any plan against the visiting spinners, and the team ended up with the rarest 0-3 clean sweep.

The scanner has been put on both these batters and the head coach of the side Gautam Gambhir. The Nagpur-born has an average of 13.30 in this home season while Kohli’s average of 21.33 isn’t a healthy one either.

Pragyan Ojha was asked if his poor form of both the veterans played a massive role in India’s fate against New Zealand. He thought that the bad form of those batters with the blade worked in the collapse of their batting order.

“They are senior players; they need to take full responsibility. They are in bad form right and because of that India’s collapse looks worse. If both these batters had clicked, it would not be just about them scoring runs then, they would also be giving confidence to their teammates. But that didn’t happen.” The former Bengal spinner expressed during the discussion on Cricbuzz.

Pragyan Ojha alerts Indian management of mind games in Australia

Having lost this series by a 0-3 margin, the Blue Brigade will need to avoid any defeat from hereon in Australia and beat them by 4-0 or any better margin to confirm their qualification for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 final for the third successive time.

“This Australia series will be very important for both of them. If they find form there, then India will feel a little bit comfortable. Because Down Under, I feel the way they are preparing, Australia won’t make it easy for them. Especially, when they know that India is coming on the back of losing a home series and that to a whitewash, Australia are ahead in mind games and make good use of it.” Pragyan Ojha reckoned during the interaction.

One of the aspects of playing down under is to face those mind-games for the home side, who would be now under the skin of the visitors, reminding them about the rare series defeat at home against New Zealand with a 0-3 margin.

“They will do everything to unsettle India in Australia. They have twice lost at home so they will look to avenge those defeats. The situation couldn’t get better for Australia because senior Indian players are not scoring runs.” Pragyan Ojha added.

Along with the batters of the home side, their bowlers also struggled in phases. The poor form of Ravichandran Ashwin with the ball haunted India, as the left-handed batters of the Kiwi side enjoyed a great time in the middle.

That has been the first time for the tan Blackcaps side to claim three consecutive Test victories in a series at home or away. Their batters and bowlers adapted to the conditions better than the home and reaped the rewards at the end.

Going into Australia, for the first Test from November 22 at the Optus Stadium in Perth, the question will be on the fragile and underconfident batting order, who will be eager to get back into scoring runs.