Prasidh Krishna, India, and Karnataka pacer has rejoined the list of injured Indian bowlers during his team’s Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match.

Prasidh Krishna did not play on the third day of Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh’s Ranji Trophy match. This raised concerns about his health, coming only a few days after he returned to cricket in the Duleep Trophy 2024 after an 8-month absence due to a quadriceps injury.

The 28-year-old was named late on Friday as a traveling reserve for India’s three-Test series against New Zealand, which begins on October 16 in Bengaluru, and bowled only eight overs on the opening day here on Friday.

Though there was no official confirmation of what was hurting the sprinter, The Hindu knows that he felt some difficulty while sprinting on the first day. It should be emphasized that the rain-soaked outfield at the Holkar Stadium was not up to par, and the bulk of Karnataka players struggled. So much so, that a full day of play on Saturday was canceled.

Prasidh Krishna rated highly by the Indian team management

According to the article, Prasidh Krishna is highly regarded by the Indian think tank and would be a strong contender for inclusion in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy squad. As a result, his decision to sit out could be just preventative.

Prasidh Krishna was named one of four traveling reserves accompanying the main squad for the India-New Zealand Test Series.

India is poised to face New Zealand in a three-match Test series starting on October 16. According to reports, Mohammed Shami will return to the squad after missing nearly a year due to injuries.

However, he was not picked for the squad after reportedly injuring his knee again while rehabilitating at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore. Another pacer on the squad has had further injury concerns ahead of the first Test match.

India Squad For Three-Match Series Vs New Zealand:

Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep

Travelling Reserves: Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mayank Yadav and Prasidh Krishna

