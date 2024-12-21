The question and answer session has started between the star Indian opening batter, Prithvi Shaw, and the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), as the former had an emotional outburst at the officials after his omissions from the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) 2024-25 squad in the Mumbai side. The right-handed batter didn’t enjoy a great time in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024.

Prithvi Shaw could just smash 197 runs in the 20-over domestic league with the highest score of 49 against Vidarbha in the quarter-final. He was exposed in the auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, where none of the ten franchises displayed any interest in the batter.

In the previous edition of the league, he smacked 198 runs in eight innings at an average of 24.75 and a strike rate of around 163, with the best score of 66. The replay from the MCA members came on the back of the batter sharing his List-A records of 3399 runs in 65 innings at an average of 55.70 and a strike rate of 125 on his Instagram story, where he also vowed to make a strong comeback in the future.

The recent report from the Mumbai association reckoned that Prithvi Shaw missed the training sessions regularly during the SMAT 2024-25 as he turned up to the dressing room at six in the morning to be out for most part of the evening and night.

“You would be wrong to think such posts on social media would have any impact on the Mumbai selectors and the MCA. He needs to get his work ethic right. And if he does that, (the) sky’s the limit for him.” The officials expressed as quoted by the Times of India.

“We can’t babysit anyone, right? He has played so much cricket. Everyone has given him input. At the end of the day, it’s his job to figure out things for himself. And he has also done it in the past. It’s not that he hasn’t.” The reports informed.

“Too many people have full opinions, with half the facts”- Prithvi Shaw

Most of the former players are quite concerned with the behavior of Prithvi Shaw, as the former head coach of the Indian side, Greg Chappell, had already advised the batter through a letter that was posted in the media. The former England middle order batter, Kevin Pietersen, and the former premier all-rounder of Australia, Shane Watson, supported the Thane-born and urged him to be away from social media platforms.

The 25-year-old has smashed 339 runs in nine innings of the red-ball format with an average of 42.37 and a strike rate of around 86 with the help of two half-centuries and one century at the best score of 134. In the ODI format, he has drilled 189 runs in six innings at an average of 31.50 and a strike rate of 113.85.

After the remarks from the MCA official, Prithvi Shaw came up with a cryptic replay on his Instagram story where he slammed the media and the people for their opinions.

“If you don’t understand it fully, don’t speak on it. Too many people have full opinions with half the facts. FRIYAY!!” He penned down.

That’s just the Mumbai squad for the first three rounds of the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) 2024-25, and as their captain, Shreyas Iyer, has stated that if the opening batter works on his fitness game, he could use his ability in the best possible way to make a comeback in the side.