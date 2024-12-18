Despite his remarkable stats in the 50-over domestic tournament, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has decided to omit their star opening batter, Prithvi Shaw, from the upcoming edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 due to his drop of form and struggling fitness. The announcement came two days after the side’s thumping victory against Madhya Pradesh in the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The exclusion of Prithvi has come at a time when runs haven’t been consistent off his blade. In the recent season of the domestic T20 competition, the right-handed opening batter smashed 197 runs at the highest score of 49 against Vidarbha in the quarter-final.

The 25-year-old has already featured in six ODIs for the national side where he has drilled 189 runs at an average of 31.50 and a strike rate of over 113. However, he was dropped from that national squad after his last game against Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2021.

Prithvi Shaw was already dropped from the Ranji Trophy squad of the Mumbai side in October owing to his fitness and disciplinary issues. It was stunning to see him not being picked by any of the franchises in the mega auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, where he didn’t even appear in the bidding war.

Prithvi Shaw shares emotional post after Mumbai dropped him for VHT 2024-25

Delhi Capitals decided to drop the veteran after he could manage only 198 runs in eight innings at an average of 24.75 and a strike rate of 163.63 with one half-century on his name. Overall, he has crunched 1892 IPL runs in 79 innings at an average of 24 and a strike rate of around 150, shouldering on 14 half-centuries.

Prithvi Shaw displayed his surprise at the drop by posting the List A stats in an Instagram story. He, however, keeps faith and vows to make a strong comeback in the future.

“Tell me, god, what more do I have to see if 65 innings, 3399 runs at an average of 55.7 with a strike rate of 126, I’m not good enough, but I will keep my faith in you, and hopefully people believe in me still, cause I will come back for sure. Om Sai Ram.” The Thane-born penned down.

The right-handed batter has already received support from the former Indian head coach, Greg Chappell, and the former England middle-order batter, Kevin Pietersen, regarding his fitness and work ethic.

“Remember, setbacks are a part of every great athlete’s story. Even legends like Don Bradman faced the disappointment of being dropped and had to fight their way back. What made them great was not avoiding challenges, but how they responded to them.” Chappell wrote in a letter, which was published by the Times of India.

“The past doesn’t define you, Prithvi Shaw. It’s what you do from here that matters. You’re still in your prime, with so many years ahead to make your mark.” He noted.

It has also been a concern to the Mumbai captain, Shreyas Iyer, who has advised the batter to focus and figure out what would be the best job to do.

“He needs to get his work ethic right, and if he does that, the sky is the limit for him. We can’t babysit anyone, right? Every professional who is playing at this level needs to know what they should be doing. And he has also done it in the past; it’s not that he hasn’t.” Iyer concluded.

It’s just the squad for the first three rounds, and that will push Prithvi Shaw to work harder on his fitness and get back in the side.