Promising All-rounder Aaron Hardie Named As Captain Of Perth Scorchers For The Remainder Of Big Bash League Season

The Perth Scorchers’ emerging star Australian all-rounder will skipper the team for the remainder of the BBL season, replacing the injured Ashton Turner. The 30-year-old will miss the rest of the Scorchers’ title defence due to a meniscus tear in his right knee.

Ashton Turner staggered off the field after bowling one delivery against the Hobart Hurricanes, but the team sounded optimistic about his return. However, he had surgery on Friday morning to repair a meniscus rupture in his right knee and it is said that he will not play again in the BBL this season.

Despite not being the official vice-captain, Aaron Hardie has been appointed as the captain of the Perth Scorchers over vice-captain Josh Inglis. Hardie, who earned his Australia ODI and T20 debuts this year, has been a vital player for the team.

“One of our great strengths is we’re comfortable using that experience and knowledge to make the team better as a collective, I’m sure the whole squad will remain focused and united to give us the best chance of winning another title.” Aaron Hardie said

The back-to-back BBL champions have a solid blend of experience and youth. The Scorchers, who have yet to lose this season, are presently second in the BBL standings with five points and would be keen on continuing their winning run in the Big Bash League.

We Have Long Viewed Aaron Hardie As A Leader Of Promise – Adam Voges

Perth Scorchers head coach Adam Voges acknowledged that Ashton Turner’s absence would be a significant loss to the team for the remainder of the season, but believes it will provide an opportunity for Aaron Hardie to demonstrate his leadership skills at the highest level, with the support of coaching staff and experienced players within the leadership group.

“Clearly, losing AT is disappointing, but his injury presents an opportunity for Aaron to display his leadership skills during the tournament, We have long viewed Aaron as a leader of promise”.

“He will have plenty of support from those around him – the coaches, vice-captain Josh Inglis, and the rest of a very experienced playing squad. We have full faith the group will rally around Aaron and attack the rest of the season with the same intensity and focus that has brought us success in recent years,” Adam Voges said.

In the Australian Premier T20 league, the Perth Scorchers are the side to beat given the amount of talent, they have in the squad. They have only lost six games in the last two seasons, including eight out of nine at home in BBL12, and have kept the core of the squad that won back-to-back titles and would be keen on winning the hat-trick in the Big Bash League