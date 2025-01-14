The former pacer of the Indian side, Yograj Singh, has made a scathing remark on the 1983 World Cup-winning captain of the national side, Kapil Dev, who has been the premier all-rounder of the country for a long time. Yograj, who is also renowned as the father of the spin all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, has often come into the news for his controversial moments.

Yograj Singh has been part of the blue brigade for one Test match where he could manage just a solitary wicket, an economy rate of 4.20, and a strike rate of 90 in Wellington against New Zealand. He also featured in six ODIs to celebrate four scalps at an average of 46.50 and an economy rate of 4.57.

He was part of the Indian side during their trip to Australia and New Zealand in 1980-81, and recently, during an interaction on ‘Unfiltered by Samdish’ claimed that he wanted to make Yuvraj Singh a cricketer after the heated argument.

“When Kapil Dev became captain of India, North Zone, and Haryana, he dropped me for no reason. My wife (Yuvi’s mother) wanted me to ask Kapil questions. I told her that I would teach this bloody man a lesson.” Yograj Singh expressed during the video, as quoted by Indian Express.

Yograj Singh leaks WhatsApp message of Kapil Dev after the 2011 ODI World Cup

He recalled how he brought out his pistol and reached the house of the former all-rounder from Haryana. That was the moment when he decided to leave the game and make his son a cricketer for the country.

“I took my pistol out; I went to Kapil’s house in Sector 9. He came out with his mother. I abused him a dozen times. I told him because of you, I have lost a friend, and what you have done, you will pay for it.” Yograj Singh remembered.

“I told him, ‘I want to put a bullet through your head, but I am not doing it because you have a very pious mother, who is standing here.’ I told Shabnam, ‘Let’s go.’ That was the moment I decided I would not play cricket; Yuvi will play.” The Chandigarh-born was addressed during the discussion.

The former pacer also alleged the former legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi and Kapil Dev plotted against him because of his close ties with the former captain and opening batter, Sunil Gavaskar.

He also highlighted how Ravindra Chadha, one of the selectors, told him that Bedi, who was the chief selector back then, wasn’t interested in picking him because of the batter playing consistently in Mumbai.

“These guys, including Bishan Singh Bedi, they plotted against me. I never forgave Bishan Singh Bedi. The man died on his bed. When I was dropped, I spoke to Ravindra Chadha, one of the selectors.” Yograj Singh elaborated.

“He told me that Bishan Singh Bedi (the chief selector) didn’t want to pick me because they thought I was Sunil Gavaskar’s man and because I was playing cricket in Mumbai. I was very close to Gavaskar.” The Chandigarh-born informed.

Yograj Singh also leaked a WhatsApp message with Kapil Dev after India lifted the 2011 ODI World Cup after 28 years.

“In 2011, when India won the World Cup, there was only one guy who was crying, and it was Kapil Dev. I did send him a paper cutting that my son did better than you in the World Cup.” The former pacer told in the video.

“Kapil sent me a WhatsApp text saying we will be brothers in the next life. We will be born from the same mother in the next life. He wanted to meet me. But there is a vengeance, and it still hurts.” Yograj Singh concluded.