The 2024 season of the Indian Premier League winning captain Shreyas Iyer with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who became the second-most expensive player in the mega auction for a price of INR 26.75 crore, has been appointed as the new leader of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) for the 18th edition of the tournament, as the announcement was made on Sundar night in a reality TV show Big Boss.

Shreyas Iyer appeared in the show as a guest alongside their team-mates Yuzvendra Chahal and Shashank Singh, both of whom are expected to be a vital part of the event. He is among the only eight captains to have won the IPL, a feat he achieved with the KKR side, whom he led from 2022 to 2024.

The 30-year-old has collected 3127 runs in 115 innings of the IPL with an average of 32.23 and a strike rate of 127.47 with the help of 21 half-centuries at the best score of 96. In the previous season, the right-handed batter smashed 351 runs in 14 innings at an average of 39 and a strike rate of 146.86, shouldering on a couple of fifties at the best score of unbeaten 58 runs.

“I am honored that the team has reposed its faith in me. I am looking forward to working again with coach (Ricky) Ponting. The team looks strong, with a great mix of potential and proven performers. I hope to repay the faith shown by the management to deliver our maiden title.” Shreyas Iyer was quoted as saying in a press release.

Punjab Kings nominate Shreyas Iyer as their 17th captain in IPL history

Punjab went into the auction with the strongest purse at the mega auction for the IPL 2025. They outbid Delhi Capitals, another franchise, who were looking for a new captain, keeping Iyer before their eyes for a long time. For five minutes, he was the most expensive player in the history of the IPL before the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) picked Rishabh Pant for INR 27 crore to make him the most expensive player at the auction.

The Kings will be the third franchise for Shreyas Iyer after he left Delhi Capitals, with whom he began the journey in 2015 before shaking hands with the Knight Riders. He was named the captain of the Delhi franchise as they made the playoffs in each of the next three seasons, including a runners-up finish in 2020.

Shreyas Iyer led the Mumbai side to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024 and finished the event as the competition’s fourth leading run-scorer with the help of 345 runs, including a century, in nine innings at a strike rate of 188.52 and an average of over 49.

“Shreyas Iyer has a great mind for the game. His proven capabilities as captain will enable the team to deliver. He has a great mind for the game. His proven capabilities as captain will enable the team to deliver. I have enjoyed my time with Iyer in the past in IPL, and I look forward to working with him again. With his leadership and the talent in the squad, I am excited about the seasons ahead.” Ponting, the head coach of the franchise, shed light.

In the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25, Shreyas Iyer has collected 325 runs in five innings with just one dismissal at a strike rate of 131.57, thanks to two centuries. He will reunite with the former Australian captain, with whom he had a great partnership during their days for DC.

Iyer is the 17th captain for the Punjab side in 18 seasons of the IPL.