Rahul Dravid, who recently joined Rajasthan Royals as their head coach ahead of IPL 2025, will now add his former India coaching colleague Vikram Rathour to his entourage as well.

The Rajasthan Royals, one of the IPL’s original franchises, confirmed Dravid’s employment earlier this month on a multi-year contract. Dravid, who formerly coached India’s senior and U19 teams, returns to the franchise he led from 2011 to 2015.

This represents a big homecoming for the 51-year-old, who began his coaching career with the Royals in 2014 after serving as the team’s mentor. Under his leadership, India won the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, adding to his increasing reputation as a successful coach.

Dravid expressed his excitement about rejoining the Royals, calling it the “perfect place” to take on his next challenge after the World Cup.

“A lot of hard work has gone into the progress this franchise has made, and I’m looking forward to taking it to the next level,” Dravid stated.

Alongside Dravid, the Royals’ Director of Cricket, Kumar Sangakkara, will continue to shape the team’s strategy.

Sangakkara lauded Dravid’s credentials, saying, “His ability to nurture talent and get them to consistently perform at the highest level will be a huge asset as we aim to challenge for the title.”

Rahul Dravid was associated with Rajasthan Royals as their captain from 2011-2013 and then as mentor/coach in 2014-15. He then moved to Delhi Capitals in 2015, before taking up an NCA job in 2016.

Vikram Rathour and Paras Mhambrey to join Rahul Dravid in Rajasthan Royals coaching staff

Meanwhile, as per the Cricbuzz report, not only is Rahul Dravid bringing in Vikram Rathour in the Rajasthan Royals coaching staff, but he will also entice Paras Mhambrey to join in as well.

Vikram Rathour, India’s former batting coach is reported to replace Trevor Penney, who could take up a new role with the Royals’ Caribbean Premier League (CPL) team, the Barbados Royals.

This shuffle indicates a likely change in the Royals’ coaching staff under Dravid’s leadership. Paras Mhambrey, India’s previous bowling coach, is also in the running for a coaching role at another IPL side, though details are unknown.

Rathour and Mhambrey have both chosen IPL coaching responsibilities over commentating opportunities, demonstrating their commitment to developing potential in the IPL ecosystem.

Munaf Patel, a former India pacer and 2011 World Cup winner, is also expected to take on an IPL coaching role.

Patel’s signing suggests that the IPL 2025 season will include a number of high-profile coaches offering their experience to franchises, elevating competition and strategy throughout the tournament.

