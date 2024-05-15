Rahul Dravid, the current Indian team head coach has reportedly declined to reapply for the same post. This comes after the BCCI recently advertised for the Team India head coach position on its website and social media.

Rahul Dravid’s tenure ended after the ICC World Cup 2023 in November, but the BCCI, lacking an alternate, persuaded Dravid and his team of support personnel to extend their contracts for one more year with the T20 World Cup in mind.

Rahul Dravid’s prolonged tenure, along with batting coach Vikram Rathour and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, will end in June following the T20 World Cup 2024, and the BCCI has begun the search for the next Indian team head coach.

As the Hindu- Sportstar report, Rahul Dravid has relayed to the BCCI that he will no re-apply for the post of the Indian team head coach. He had done so in well advance about seeking no further extension due to personal reasons.

BCCI tilting towards foreign options as VVS Laxman is also not an option to replace Rahul Dravid

Dravid is alleged to have informed the BCCI management of his plans to spend time with his family even before the IPL began in March. The BCCI stated on Monday night that applications for the job of head coach will be accepted until May 27.

If Dravid had agreed, the BCCI may have considered having two coaches for limited overs and Test matches. However, Shah announced last week that there would be only one head coach across all formats, with his stay lasting until the end of 2027.

Furthermore, contrary to predictions, V.V.S. Laxman, the head of the National Cricket Academy, is unlikely to participate.

It could prompt the BCCI to look for a foreign coach after meeting with senior players. Feelers have been sent to a couple of IPL franchise head coaches who have been in the T20 league for a long time. So far, none of them has indicated a willingness to apply for the role.

