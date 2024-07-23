Rahul Dravid, India’s T20 World Cup-winning coach and former India captain, is reportedly in talks with his former IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals to rejoin the coaching staff ahead of the IPL 2025.

Dravid, who began his IPL career with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, moved to Rajasthan Royals in 2011 and remained captain of the team till his retirement in 2013.

He went on to coach India’s U-19 and ‘A’ teams after serving as their mentor for two seasons (2014, 2015). Dravid guided India to victory in the 2018 Under-19 World Cup before joining the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

He then succeeded Ravi Shastri as India’s head coach in 2021, following the conclusion of the T20 World Cup, and served until 2024.

He led the Men in Blue to the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2022, as well as the finals of the World Test Championship and ODI World Cup 2023. During his tenure as head coach, India eventually broke its 11-year ICC title drought.

Dravid has yet to reveal what the future holds for him. Even in his final statement as coach, shortly after India won the T20 World Cup, Dravid joked that he is now ‘unemployed’ and that any offers would be accepted.

RR and Rahul Dravid in talks for head coach role

Dravid’s main issue about remaining as India’s coach was the amount of time, travel, and commitment required. Dravid, who has been away from his family for the majority of his life, wants to spend more time with them now that he is 50.

Furthermore, with his sons Samit and Anvay making their mark in professional cricket, Dravid’s priorities are clear.

Thus, joining an IPL franchise will only need Rahul Dravid to travel for just 2 months in a year, while spending the rest of his time with his family.

“Talks are going on between RR and Dravid, and an announcement in this regard is round the corner,” a reliable source told TOI.

Having said that, Dravid’s appointment may mean the end of the road for Kumar Sangakkara, who has been with the Royals since 2021. Notably, Rajasthan currently doesn’t have a head coach with former Sri Lanka captain serving as their Director of Cricket since 2021. Shane Bond and Trevor Penny are their assistant coaches.

