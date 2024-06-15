The Pakistan team, under the leadership of Babar Azam, for the very first time has failed to reach the second round of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The former national player, Ramiz Raja has criticized the team members and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the group stage exit of the team.

In the last edition of the tournament in Australia, the 2009 champions became the runner-up after losing the final against England, while in 2021, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the ‘Men in Green’ had a heart-breaking semi-final defeat in Dubai against Australia.

The beginning of the team in this competition hasn’t been on a positive note, as they lost a close ‘super-over’ contest against co-host United Arab Emirates at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, which was mainly because of their struggling batting performance.

‘But those were aging stars, and Pakistan couldn’t be saved.’- Ramiz Raja

There was a lot of anguish and disappointment from the former players, and the fans of the side on how badly Babar Azam and his men went into their business. The upset triggered a shock in the group, and suddenly the confidence level went down.

They went on to lose their next game against India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. From a poor position of allowing the Indian team to settle on 89/3 in 11 overs, they showed a great comeback by bundling out them for 120 in 20 overs, before finding themselves at a comfortable position of 48 runs required in 48 balls with eight wickets in hand.

They fell like a pack of cards from that position, with the wicket of wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan, who didn’t show his smartness at all by opening the channel with giving Jasprit Bumrah the wicket.

The former chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, Ramiz Raja feels that the players and the country’s cricket board should be blamed for this poor performance in this tournament.

‘Aapne choon-choon ka murabba bana diya hai iss team ko (You have made his team into a mixture of varied things).’ The former Pakistan batter Ramiz Raja criticized the team.

The famous commentator also points out that there is no requirement to bring back the old and retired players in this format of the game, and the focus should be on exploring the young raw talent.

‘You brought back old, retired players so that somehow you save your face in the T20 World Cup.’ Ramiz Raja remarked sarcastically. ‘(You) let some of the good talents slip away just because this is a World Cup and it requires experience, we have to bring up retired players, even if they have bitched about the captain.’

The 61-year-old also feels that Pakistan is not making its move in the right direction. The team always feels that the experience will always come into the equation, but that’s never going to save them.

‘Aise thodi team chalti hai?! Yeh pehle bhi humne kar ke dekh liya tha (The team never works in that way, and we have tried this before). The veteran Pakistan batter Ramiz Raja advised. ‘I think it was the 2003 World Cup. We gathered all the super stars in that team thinking that experience will home handy. But those were aging stars, and Pakistan couldn’t be saved. We got beaten badly these as well.’

He also feels that the leading players need to flourish themselves in this environment, and that will come based on good decisions and discipline.

‘You have to see who to play. What’s the captain’s role. Unless you allow the leadership to flourish in this environment, let them take decision, introduce discipline and merit, and not try to run it (the team) from the sidelines, unless you have the sidelines, unless you have the cricket IQ and thinking and take good decisions morally and cricket-wise, until that time its almost impossible for the team to get back on its leg.’ Ramiz Raja concluded.

The runners-up of the last edition will aim to end the season on a high with a win over Ireland.