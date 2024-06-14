Former PCB chief Ramiz Raja has said while Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam might not give flying starts to Pakistan while opening the innings, unlike Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, they provide the team solidarity at the top.

The captain and former vice-captain have been consistent performers for the Green Army as openers. But in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024, They have struggled to meet expectations as openers for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Babar and Rizwan opened the innings for Pakistan in their T20 World Cup opener against the United States of America (USA) in Dallas.

Babar scored 44 off 43 balls and Rizwan was removed for 9 off 8 balls. Rizwan (31) and Babar (13) failed to capitalize on their starts in the ICC event, which pitted Pakistan against archrival India.

Former cricketer Ramiz Raja believes Babar’s men can’t afford to lose wickets in the powerplay. Thus, the Green Army thought the group should continue to support Babar and Rizwan as openers at the ICC event.

‘Rohit, Kohli’s Strike Rates Not Guaranteed’- Ramiz Raja Says At Least Babar, Rizwan Give Solidarity To Pakistan

Former cricketer Ramiz Raja believes Babar’s men can’t afford to lose wickets in the powerplay. Thus, the Green Army thought the group should continue to support Babar and Rizwan as openers at the ICC event.

“Looking at what Pakistan have got, you cannot afford to start by losing wickets. They may not give you the strike rate of a Rohit (Sharma) or a Virat (Kohli), but, you know, at least they give you solidity. And this Pakistan team, with the kind of batting lineup that they’ve got, they’ve got to play within what they have got. So it’s important that they start off with Babar and Rizwan because it takes years to establish an opening partnership and pair,” Raja told Cricbuzz.

Babar and Rizwan have smashed 5,329 runs with an average of 44.4 from the 2021 season in the shortest format. The Pakistani openers have a strike rate of 129.5 in T20Is.

“You see, for me, it is important for the team to be fit. You can’t have a separate case for someone who’s talented but not fit. Look at Imad Wasim. He was not fit. He couldn’t run properly and there were a couple of run-out chances (against India). The first thing you need to have is a set standard of fitness,” Raja said.

Pakistan will next face Ireland in their final Group A match in Florida on Sunday.

Also Read: “Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Can’t Open Together”- Sanjay Manjrekar’s Warning To Pakistan