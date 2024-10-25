A lot has changed for Pakistan cricket between the first and second Test in the three-match series against England, and their red-ball head coach, Jason Gillespie, has acknowledged the frustrated feeling over the time when his role in the structure of the side has reduced, following the change in the selection panel. He has been removed along with captain Shan Masood in selecting the players.

It wasn’t a healthy start in his coaching tenure for the Green Brigade, as Jason Gillespie saw his side losing a historic two-match series at home with a 2-0 margin against Bangladesh, and it was followed up by England destroying them with an innings defeat, despite of posting over 550 runs on the board in the first innings. This led the panel to make some serious decisions regarding the team and the pitch.

However, the veteran wasn’t satisfied with the results he has been handed against what he signed up for during the appointment but has committed to adapting to the situation.

“I think there’s always frustration from time to time. For me, when I came on board with Pakistan cricket, I was told there was a long-term plan, and we needed to make sure our communication’s spot on. I made that a real focus, and so you can get frustrated if those things aren’t done how you would like.” Jason Gillespie expressed the challenges he has faced since taking the role in an interview on Sky Sports.

Jason Gillespie claims a strong relationship with players despite challenges .

The former Australian pace bowler was given the job of a more significant role in shaping the formation of the team, but the recent changes in the selection panel have limited his influence, which he isn’t satisfied with.

“It wasn’t what I signed up for, I’ll be completely honest. But this is one of those situations in which you just need to go with the flow. As I said, I’m in a different environment, and things are done differently.” Jason Gillespie shed light.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) dropped their poster-boy Babar Azam for the last two Tests against the Ben Stokes-led side along with the two experienced pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah. That immediately provided them with results as they earned a well-deserved victory.

“One can agree or disagree with how things are done, but ultimately I’m here to help the Pakistan team do well, help the players get better, improve. So I’ve put all my focus and energy into that” The former Australian coach highlighted.

But he accepted that he and the Pakistan captain weren’t consulted before selecting the squad for the second and third Test or the preparation of the track, which displayed the lack of clarity among them around the whole development.

“A lot’s changed. Since I’ve been involved, we’re already on our third selection panel. These are the things you just have to take in your stride, understand that we’re in a different environment, and go with the flow. I ask a lot of questions and ask for clarity, which as head coach I’m well within my rights to ask.” Jason Gillespie addressed this during the interaction with Ian Ward.

The 49-year-old has drawn the difference between his national country and Pakistan and how the social media influence or the feedback on an individual player can end up making an effect here.

“I‘ve got to always remember that I’m a foreigner in Pakistan and I’ve got to respect that and that things are probably done differently to what I’m used to or what I expect in the environment I’ve come from in Australia. So, not saying one way is the right way or the wrong way or whatever, it’s just different, and you just have to adjust and adapt.” Jason Gillespie concluded.

The next Test series for Pakistan is at the end of the year in South Africa.