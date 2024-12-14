Ramiz Raja was slammed heavily on social media for his absurd comment on Shaheen Afridi suffering an injury during the second T20I between the South Africa National Cricket Team and Pakistan. The game between the two teams took place at the Supersport Park in Centurion on Friday (13th December).

South Africa defeated Pakistan by 7 wickets after the visitors had another poor outing with the ball. Pakistan has lost the series as thanks to their win in the second T20I, South Africa National Cricket Team took an unassailable lead of 2-0.

The Pakistan National Cricket Team’s bowling failure was one of the primary reasons for their defeat. Shaheen Afridi, in particular, looked torrid with the ball as he struggled to get started and failed to pick a single wicket for the team in what was a series decider.

South African bats took Shaheen Afridi to the cleaners after he failed to make an impact with the new ball. The fast bowler was unable to put pressure on the opposition, and his struggles with the ball were a major factor in Pakistan’s failure to defend the score of 206 runs.

‘Good thing or not’- Ramiz Raja says on commentary after Shaheen Afridi gets hit with the ball

To make matters worse, Shaheen Afridi sustained a serious injury during the play. In the 17th over of the second innings, he was hit on the shoulder and appeared to be in great pain as he held it in his hands.

Afridi bowled a delivery to Rassie van der Dussen, who came down the track and struck it so hard that the pacer was unable to react. He raised his hands, but the ball missed them and smacked him in the collarbone before ricocheting away to the vacant mid-wicket region.

Afridi appeared to be in considerable pain, but thankfully it did not hit his face. The physios rushed out and attended to him, but the pacer showed amazing courage by getting back on his feet and continuing to bowl despite his discomfort.

With Afridi in pain, Ramiz Raja, who was commentating, came up with the bizarre statement. He said: “He didn’t get hit on his face. Not sure if it’s a good thing or not.”

Actual Ramiz Raja commentary after Shaheen Afridi was struck by the ball: “Thankfully it missed his face….i don’t know if that’s a good thing or not.” — Haider Abbasi (@HaiderKAbbasi) December 13, 2024

Pakistan went on to lose by 7 wickets, with Reeza Hendricks scoring a superb century to lead his team home. Rassie van der Dussen remained unbeaten at 66 as they grabbed a commanding 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

