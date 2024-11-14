On Wednesday (November 13), when India practiced on the ground, the entire premises were surrounded by a black sheet to not grant any view from outside to the visiting side’s net session before the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. The team management, later, decided to allow the public to watch their center-wicket training from Friday (November 15) to Sunday.

India will go through the match stimulation and take part in a warm-up encounter against their A-side at the WACA ground. There is a day-night difference between the reports of Australian media, which claimed that the practice sessions of the Blue Brigade were going to happen behind closed doors.

The reports expressed that a team of construction workers, which is currently refurbishing the WACA, has been mailed by the company CEO to only witness or click pictures of fly drones of net sessions of Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and others.

“The extent to which India is keeping their practice guarded is laid bare in a leaked email issued to workers involved in the WACA refurbishment, due to be completed next year.” The paper reported.

“Not only has the public been barred from watching India train, even those working in the precinct are under strict instructions not to take a peek, according to an email sent by Adam Sauzier of ADCO Constructions, who is building the new facility.” The reporters highlighted.

India rejects claim of tight privacy during practice sessions in Perth

The Indian team has already reached Australia for the preparation of the five-match red-ball series of the BGT 2024-25, which starts on November 22, at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The captain of the side, Rohit Sharma, has been absent from traveling in the country for the birth of his child while the rest of the team has made the journey.

“This week India and Indi A are training at the WACA Ground from Tuesday 12 November, until Sunday, November 17, as part of India’s preparation for the Test match at the Perth Stadium the following week.” The newspaper has quoted the email on the practice session and wrote.

“During all the training sessions, please do not take any photos or videos or fly any drone of the training sessions, and please do not sit and watch the sessions.” The reports shed light.

The leading daily has also reported that the claims had been made for the game between India and the A-side, which was scheduled to take place from November 16 to 18 but later had been omitted, with the tourists instead preferring the center wicket practice.

However, when the members of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) were asked about such developments, they categorically denied having such official communication.

“Neither from India nor from the A-side such a request, at least in an official capacity, has gone demanding closed-door net sessions. The practice session is open to all. The Indian and Australian media can watch and cover for as long as they want. There are no such restrictions till now.” The reports described the situation.

Later, it was informed that the A-members of the Blue Brigade had reported in Perth and would take part in the intra-squad encounter.

“It won’t be a three-day official first-class match where if a batter gets out in the first over, he won’t have access to the center wicket. It will be a match simulation where any number of batters can bat.” The reports are narrated.

The management wants the likes of Mohammad Siraj or Akash Deep to bowl at Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant. One team consisted of only batters, while the other was loaded with bowlers for quality training on the center wicket.