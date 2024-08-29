Rashid Latif, former Pakistan captain, has made a bold claim and said that after Jay Shah has become ICC chief, it is almost confirmed that India will come to Pakistan. Pakistan is set to host the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The Champions Trophy is making its long-awaited comeback after 2017 and it will be the first time since the 1996 Wills World Cup, will Pakistan host any ICC event.

The Men in Blue’s participation is doubtful, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is still awaiting government approval to send the Indian squad. Team India last visited Pakistan in 2008 for the Asia Cup. Since then, political issues and safety concerns have hampered subsequent series between the two countries.

The persistent geopolitical concerns and security risks have prevented India from visiting its neighboring countries. India and Pakistan haven’t played a bilateral series since 2013. However, both teams have competed in ICC or ACC events held at neutral locations or in India.

Pakistan’s previous visit to India was for the 2023 ODI World Cup, where the Men in Green failed to advance to the semi-finals.

India is coming to Pakistan: Rashid Latif makes absurd claims

Rashid Latif, a former Pakistan captain, has prophesied that the Indian cricket team will travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025, which will be contested in February or March.

Rashid Latif’s remarks came following Jay Shah’s unchallenged election as the next International Cricket Council (ICC) head. Jay Shah has been elected as the ICC chairman but his office will function from December 01, 2024.

Jay Shah was named as the new ICC chairman on August 24, raising questions over whether India would travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy at all.

However, in a video posted on the Caught Behind YouTube channel, former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif stated that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) did not challenge Jay Shah’s nominations due to an understanding between them and the BCCI.

If India’s squad comes to Pakistan, it will be due to Shah’s efforts and the support of the Indian government.

“PCB has not opposed Shah’s appointment for a reason. I think there’s an understanding. If India’s team comes, it will be because of Jay Shah’s efforts, along with support from their government,” Latif stated on YouTube.

Rashid Latif also claimed that the approval for India to come to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025 is already halfway to being granted.

“Approval has already been halfway granted. India is coming to Pakistan,” he said.

The Champions Trophy is to be played in February-March 2025 in Pakistan in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Karachi.

Also Read: Mohammad Asif Predicts Pakistan Losing To USA Again In 2026 T20 World Cup