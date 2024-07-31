Ravi Bishnoi, ace India spinner, credited his success in India’s T20I series win over Sri Lanka, to the backing he got from captain Suryakumar Yadav and vice-captain Shubman Gill.

Ravi Bishnoi scored 3/26 in his four-over performance against Sri Lanka in the second Twenty20 International. The Indian spinner’s outstanding effort also earned him the Player of the Match award. With India bowling first, Bishnoi contributed significantly to his team’s maiden wicket.

He dismissed Kusal Mendis with a simple catch in the fourth over. In the tenth over, Bishnoi sent Pathum Nissanka back to the dressing room with a lbw. His magnificent haul proved key as India triumphed by seven wickets to secure the series with a 2-0 lead.

Ravi Bishnoi also had a huge impact in their T20I opener on July 27. In that encounter, the Indian spinner scored 1/37 in four overs. Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka was his lone dismissal of the game.

Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill are doing great captaincy: Ravi Bishnoi

Ravi Bishnoi, who previously played under Gautam Gambhir with the Lucknow Supergiants, claimed that he received the support that resulted in his outstanding performances versus Sri Lanka.

Following his three-wicket haul, Bishnoi spoke on how Surya and Gill had a major impact on his performance.

“Suryakumar is doing great captaincy. I have played under him during the Australia series as well. He has been good. Shubman Gill’s captaincy was also great. In Zimbabwe, we also did great as a captain. They always back me and as a bowler, you cannot ask for anything more than this,” Bishnoi said in the press conference.

Speaking further, Ravi Bishnoi talked about his bond with the newly appointed India head coach Gautam Gambhir.

“I am sharing a great bond with Gautam Gambhir as he has been with LSG for two years. He has not asked me to change anything as such. He has told me to do what I am doing currently. His advice was useful to me earlier as well, and now too,” Bishnoi said.

Ravi Bishnoi continued his brilliant form with the ball in the third T20I as well, as he took two wickets, helping India defend 137 runs in Kandy and winning the third T20I in super over.

