Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh were seen involved in a funny banter after India won the second T20I against Sri Lanka in Kandy’s Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on July 28, Sunday.

Suryakumar Yadav, India’s captain, won the toss and asked Sri Lanka to bat first. Kusal Perera scored 53 runs off 34 balls, Pathum Nissanka added 32 runs, and Kamindu Mendis scored 26 runs as Sri Lanka posted 161/9 in 20 overs.

For India, Ravi Bishnoi grabbed 3/26, while Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, and Hardik Pandya each took two wickets.

In response, rain fell after India had played three balls in their chase of 161 runs. As a result, when the game began, India had to chase down 78 runs in eight overs and lost Sanju Samson immediately after the interval. But Yashasvi Jaiswal hit 30 in 15 balls, including three fours and two sixes.

He got help from Suryakumar Yadav (26) and Hardik Pandya (22*) as India overhauled the target in just 6.3 overs.

After the match, BCCI shared a video in which Arshdeep Singh can be seen pulling the leg of Ravi Bishnoi.

“Ravi, one thing that people don’t is that he’s always in a hurry. As you can see, even in the last match, he put the ball. He took a wicket and even today he has put up a good spell. So I guess the hard work he has put in, he is getting the result behind the scenes.,” Arshdeep Singh can be heard in the video.

To this, Ravi Bishnoi replied: “I think it’s because of the bowling run-up that I’m fast. When I’m in a hurry, I look like I’m in a hurry. He’s always in a hurry. He has to have his lunch quickly. When the lunch is over, he has to go back to his room. I’ve been like this since I was a kid. I am used to it. I think I get hungry very fast. I eat fast. I don’t eat much. I don’t know if it’s because I am in a hurry. I want to stop, but I can’t.”

Ravi Bishnoi was the Player of the Match for his three wickets in the second T20I.

“We are brothers”- Ravi Bishnoi on player bonding in Indian team

In the BCCI video, Bishnoi further talked about his bowling performance in the match and also about the missed hat-trick chance. Bishnoi had dismissed Dasun Shanaka and Wanindu Hasaranga on golden ducks during Sri Lanka innings and was on a hat-trick which was thwarted by Ramesh Mendis.

“We share a very good bond. We are brothers. We spend a lot of time together. As a player, he has done remarkable things as you have seen in the World Cup as well. So I am very happy for him. Talking about that hat-trick ball, it was a good opportunity for me but unfortunately, it didn’t happen. But hat-trick doesn’t matter,” he said.

Here is the video:

