Shikhar Dhawan, ace India opener, called time on his international career on August 24. Shikhar Dhawan shared this decision with fans through a video on his official social media account.

Shikhar Dhawan last appeared for India in an ODI against Bangladesh in December 2022. Dhawan made 10,867 international runs in 269 matches, including 24 centuries and 44 fifties. He is India’s 12th leading run-scorer across all formats. Since 2004, he has played more than 400 domestic matches for Delhi.

The left-handed hitter made his ODI debut against Australia in Visakhapatnam. However, he was disqualified for a two-ball duck in his debut international match. Dhawan returned to the Indian team in 2013 and quickly solidified his place in all three forms with outstanding performances.

He demonstrated his brilliance on his Test debut, scoring an 85-ball century against Australia. On his debut, he smashed the record for the fastest Test ton, which he has held ever since.

You brought me so much joy: Ravi Shastri to Shikhar Dhawan

He then shone in the 2013 Champions Trophy and was crowned Mr. ICC, scoring heavily in ICC competitions such as the ICC World Cup 2015, T20 World Cup 2014, 2016, and ICC World Cup 2019. He played 167 ODIs for India, amassing 6793 runs at a 44.11 average and 91.35 strike rate, with seven hundreds and five fifties.

He also played 68 Twenty20 Internationals, scoring 1759 runs at an average of 27.92 and a strike rate of 126.36, including 11 fifties. In 34 tests, Dhawan scored 2315 runs at an average of 40.61, including seven centuries and five fifties.

Former Team India all-rounder and coach Ravi Shastri turned to social media to congratulate Shikhar Dhawan on his outstanding international career. Shastri coached Team India for seven years. During this time, he worked with Dhawan, who was a member of the Test team till 2018.

Under Shastri, India won the Asia Cup in UAE in 2018 by defeating Bangladesh in the final. Dhawan was Team India’s first-choice opener throughout the event. He started the batting with Rohit Sharma.

“Enjoy your retirement, Shiki Boy! You brought me so much joy and entertainment during my 7 years as coach and director. Your match-winning innings in ICC tournaments, Asia Cups, and that unforgettable knock in Galle will always be remembered. You’re still young and have plenty of ways to contribute to the sport. God bless. 🙌 @SDhawan25.” Shastri posted on X.

