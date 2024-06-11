Ravi Shastri revealed to Rishabh Pant that he had tears in his eyes when he heard about his car accident. This conversation happened when Shastri presented Rishabh with the ‘best fielder medal’ after India won its T20 World Cup 2024 match against Pakistan.

Ravi Shastri was greeted with a big shout in the dressing room after fielding coach T Dilip stated that the former India coach would deliver the best fielding award to Rishabh Pant, who made three key catches and scored 42 off 31 balls.

The moment Ravi Shastri entered the room Team India’s vice-captain Hardik Pandya said: “Do line bolna hoga (You have to give a small speech).”

Shastri acknowledged and said: “I will. I had tears in my eyes when I read about his accident. It was even worse when I saw him in the hospital. For him to come back from there and be back in the A zone and playing one of the biggest game India vs Pakistan was so heartwarming.”

For those unversed, Rishabh Pant was involved in a horrific car accident in December 2022 which saw him suffering multiple burns and injuries including a fractured knee. He had to undergo knee surgery in Mumbai and spent more than 14 months recovering at home and then rehabbing at the NCA.

You’re an inspiration to millions around the globe: Ravi Shastri to Rishabh Pant

Pant made his competitive cricket return in IPL 2024 where he captained Delhi Capitals and also kept wickets the entire tournament. He was the highest run-getter for DC in the IPL 2024 and hit three fifties as well with a strike rate of over 150.

Based on these performances, Rishabh Pant was selected as the first-choice keeper-batter in the Indian T20 World Cup 2024 squad.

Former India coach also lauded Pant’s wicketkeeping skills during India’s six-run win over Pakistan in New York on Sunday.

“Your batting, everybody knew what you are capable of, the X factor you have but your wicketkeeping and the range of movement that you have got so quickly back after the operation is a tribute to how much you have worked hard. Not just for yourself, it’s an inspiration to millions around the globe that from adversity from the jaws of death you can snatch a win as well. Well done, fantastic keep up the good work and keep going,” Shastri said.

Rishabh Pant made 36* against Ireland where he finished the match and now top-scored with 42 against Pakistan in a toughly fought encounter.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2024: Jasprit Bumrah Sheds Light On Importance Of ‘Accuracy’ More Than ‘Magic Balls’

