For the two consecutive games of the Indian campaign in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, Jasprit Bumrah has delivered with the ball, and earned two successive ‘Player of the Match’ awards in this tournament. Against Pakistan at the Nassau County International Stadium, the premier pacer returned with figures of 3/14 in his four overs.

In a 119-run defence and that too when the conditions got a little bit better with the sun out, India was required to be disciplined in their bowling plans, and was needed to use their resources quite well for the 120-balls. But the most vital aspect of the situation was someone needed to step up to raise the energy of the side. Who could be better than Jasprit Bumrah there?

In his very first over, he almost sent back Babar Aza, who got a life as Shivam Dube dropped the catch at the fine-leg position. But in the very next over, he finally collected the wicket of the Pakistan captain, who edged it into the hands of the lone slip fielder.

For the four overs he bowled, there was hardly one yorker, and most of his deliveries were either length balls, or slow outside the off-stumps, which shows how crystal clear he has been with his plans.

‘We had to be mindful of not overdoing it…’ – Jasprit Bumrah

The other India bowlers were doing pretty well, but just when wickets were not coming, Rohit Sharma called back Bumrah on the 15th over of the innings. On his very first ball, the Gujarat-born came and disturbed the stumps of Mohammad Rizwan, who was well set in the middle.

That was a length ball with a seam upright position, and it stayed low after hitting the deck, as Rizwan had no clue of the ball, after he looked slog the bowler without much planning.

During the post-match press conference, Jasprit Bumrah expressed how satisfied he was with the efforts of the bowlers, besides preferring how the recently concluded Indian Premier League has helped them in the cause.

“We are very happy that we did not come here with that baggage (of the IPL 2024 which was batting friendly) and when we are getting help here, we were trying to use it,” Bumrah reflected. “I have played a lot of cricket in my young years when the bat and ball challenge is good, it’s more interesting to watch the match.”

The India pacer noted that when the clash is between bat and bat in a high-scoring affair, he mostly used to keep himself away from that game, as he is loving conditions in New York right now.

“When it is bat vs bat, I switch off the TV. I have been a fan of bowling since childhood. When there is a challenge between bat and ball, that’s the game I like. No complaints. I am very happy,” Jasprit Bumrah remarked.

Reflecting on the game plans of the bowling unit in a 119-run defence, the veteran bowler expressed how it was needed to be accurate rather than showing desperation and going for the ‘magic balls’ in every single over.

“Even when there is help, you can be desperate, and you can try to go fuller, and try to pull that magic delivery. I tried not to do that but when we came, the swing and seam had reduced,” the 30-year-old Jasprit Bumrah said after the India-Pakistan chaotic yet thrilling encounter in New York.

“So, we had to be accurate because if we go for the magic deliveries and try to be too desperate, run-making becomes easy and they know the target. So, we had to be mindful of not overdoing.”

He ended by saying how the team has been charged up by the support and belief of the fans in the stadium, which has felt like being at home.

“A lot of emotion does come in and it doesn’t feel like we are not playing in India because the support that we get, wherever we go, we get a lot of support and fans come in large numbers,” the experienced bowler concluded.