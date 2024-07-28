The former head coach of the Indian cricket team- Ravi Shastri has opened up about the future of their star spin bowling all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja, who brought the curtains down in his T20I career, the day after the national team clinched their second T20 World Cup in 2024, beating South Africa at the Kensington Oval, in Barbados.

The Gujarat-born didn’t have a great time in that recent 20-over ICC tournament, as he wasn’t needed much with the ball in hand, and could score a few runs with the bat coming down in the lower order.

Ravindra Jadeja finished his career in the shortest format of the game with just 515 runs in 41 innings, at an average of 21.45 and a strike rate of nearly 130, besides which he picked up 54 wickets in T20Is, at an economy rate of just over seven.

Ravi Shastri lauds Ravindra Jadeja’s fielding skills

It was quite surprising to see Ravindra Jadeja not being selected for the upcoming three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka, and that fired a few questions about whether he could be axed from the limited-overs side, and if the selectors are looking away from him before the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Later during the press conference, the chief selector Ajit Agarkar responded to the burning questions and admitted that the Chennai Super Kings player has been rested and not dropped, keeping a look at the upcoming long Test season at home and in Australia.

‘We probably should have clarified that after the selection he’s not getting dropped. He’s still within the scheme of things and very important as a player.’ The former Indian pace bowling all-rounder remarked during the presser.

Ravi Shastri praised the acrobatics of Jadeja in the field, and now it would take time for India to get someone of his caliber in the field.

‘I think (Ravindra Jadeja is) a dynamic fielder, one of the best fielders India has ever produced, one of the best in the world.’ The former Indian all-rounder Ravi Shashti expressed during a review video with ICC. ‘India can’t boast on that for some length of time, where you have a fielder recognized by every team, every broadcaster, every former player who says that this man is lightning on the field. Just the way he moves. He is a proper athlete.’

The Mumbai-born however was glad to see the spinner taking retirement from T20Is, which would allow him to put full focus on the ODIs and especially the Test matches, which would be the

‘I am glad he’s hung his boots because I think he still has time in Test cricket and One-day cricket to contribute to India. It’s not easy for an all-rounder like him to play all three formats.’ The renowned commentator observed.

‘He’s work done on his knees as well, so I am glad he is a little more careful in picking a couple of formats instead of all three. But, whistly he was there, he was very handy for India.’ Ravi Shastri concluded the interaction.

Ravindra Jadeja has been part of 72 Test matches for the national team where he has smashed 3036 runs at an average of 36.14 with 20 fifties and four centuries, besides picking up 294 wickets at an average of 24.13, with 13 five-wicket hauls.

When it comes to his performance in ODI cricket, the left-arm spinner has bagged 220 wickets in 197 games at an economy rate of under five, besides notching up 2756 runs in 132 innings, at a strike rate of over 85.

It will be interesting to see how India uses Ravindra Jadeja in their five home Tests against Bangladesh and New Zealand, before flying to Australia for the five-match series in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.