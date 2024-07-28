Michael Atherton hilarious fell asleep in the commentary box and blamed it on Stuart Broad. The incident happened during day 2 of the third and final Test between England and the West Indies in Edgbaston.

Broad concluded his career as the sixth-highest wicket-taker in Tests, with 604 wickets at an average of 27.68 in 167 games. Meanwhile, Atherton scored almost 7,700 runs in 115 Tests, averaging 37.69, including 16 hundreds. In their respective careers, the duo captained England in 127 games (Atherton 97, Broad 30), across formats.

Stuart Broad retired from international cricket in July after playing his final Test against Australia, and he is now a member of the Sky Sports commentary crew for the ongoing Test series between England and the West Indies.

The former England captain and ex-pacer were paired up for commentary during the final session of play on day two.

Stuart Broad asks cameras to pan on Michael Atherton who was asleep in the commentary box

As Stuart Broad and Mike Atherton were commentating on the final session of Day 2, the former cheekily urged the cameras to pan on Atherton, who was asleep in the commentary box while the match was taking place.

Board was amused by the former England cricketer’s sudden snooze and did not hesitate to reveal it to the audience. The cameraman jokingly stated that Stuart Broad’s commentary skills put Mike Atherton to sleep.

Here is the video:

Meanwhile, after restricting the West Indies to 282 in the first innings, the hosts fell to 54/5 at the start of the second day. However, England’s star Joe Root delivered another outstanding performance, smashing a 124-ball 87 to take control of the game from the visitors.

During his stay, he surpassed Brian Lara to become the ninth most prolific run-scorer in Test history, as well as breaking the 12,000-run barrier. Root was ably assisted by skipper Ben Stokes, who hit a fast 54.

However, the best was still to come, as wicket-keeper Jamie Smith struck a magnificent 95 and shared a possibly match-winning 106-run partnership with Chris Woakes (62) to put England ahead.

England eventually concluded on 376 with a gigantic 94-run lead, and they tightened the screws even further by taking two West Indian wickets in the second innings. At the end of Day 2, the West Indies were 33/2 and trailing by 61 runs.

England has already closed up the series with dominating victories in the first two Tests and will try to complete a 3-0 sweep at Edgbaston.

Also Read: England Ditches India On Their Stance On ICC Champions Trophy 2025 In Pakistan

