Ravichandran Ashwin, an Indian off-spinner, startled the cricket world by announcing his retirement from international cricket after the third Test against Australia finished in a draw on Day 5 at the Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday (December 18).

As the umpire announced the draw in Brisbane due to heavy rain, Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect. Reflecting on his adventure, Ashwin stated that he liked his time in the game.

Notably, Ashwin appeared only in the second Test of the present Australia tour. He last played for India in Adelaide, where he took one wicket in India’s 10-wicket loss in the second Test before being replaced by Ravindra Jadeja at the Gabba.

The great off-spinner has also stressed the special camaraderie and experiences he enjoyed with his teammates as a member of the last group of original stalwarts in the Indian dressing rooms. Ashwin believes he has more to contribute as a cricketer, but he plans to continue playing at the domestic and club levels.

“This will be my last day as an Indian cricketer. There’s a bit left in me as a cricketer, but I would like to exploit it at the domestic and club-level cricket, but this would be the last day at the international level. I have had a lot of fun and a lot of memories alongside Rohit and several of my other teammates,” Ashwin said in press conference.

𝙏𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙠 𝙔𝙤𝙪 𝘼𝙨𝙝𝙬𝙞𝙣 🫡 A name synonymous with mastery, wizardry, brilliance, and innovation 👏👏 The ace spinner and #TeamIndia's invaluable all-rounder announces his retirement from international cricket. Congratulations on a legendary career, @ashwinravi99 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/swSwcP3QXA — BCCI (@BCCI) December 18, 2024

Ravichandran Ashwin thanks BCCI, and his India teammates



Ashwin also praised the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and all of the instructors who have guided him during his career.

However, Ravichandran Ashwin did not mention any since he was emotional and refused to spend much time at the press conference in Brisbane when he said goodbye to the Indian dressing room, where he had spent many years.

Obviously, there are a lot of people to thank. But, I would be failing in my duty if I didn’t thank the BCCI and the rest of my teammates. I want to name a few of them and all the coaches — Rohit, Virat, Ajinkya, and Pujara who have taken all those catches in the slips to help me get those wickets,” Ashwin stated during press conference.

Ravichandran Ashwin announces his retirement from all forms of international cricket. Congratulations on a brilliant career 👏 pic.twitter.com/UHWAFmMwC0 — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 18, 2024

Ashwin finishes with 537 wickets and 3503 runs in 106 Tests, 156 wickets in 116 ODIs, and 72 wickets in 65 T20Is for India from 2010-2024. He was part of India’s 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy winning teams.

