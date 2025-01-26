Ravichandran Ashwin was conferred with the illustrious Padmashri award by the Indian government. He was one of the 139 individuals picked for the prestigious Padma Shri award and the spinner was congratulated from all over the country for the memorable occasion.

Former India cricketer S Badrinath was among them, and he instantly took to social media to thank the former India batsman.

In his tweet, S Badrinath described Ravichandran Ashwin as the first Tamil Nadu cricketer to get the Padma Shri and a role model for future generations.

“First TN cricketer to get a Padma Shri. Can’t ask for a better role model for any youngster, feeling proud, truly deserved @ashwinravi99,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

First TN cricketer to get a Padma Shri. Can’t ask for a better role model for any youngster, feeling proud, truly deserved @ashwinravi99 🫡🥇 pic.twitter.com/tsVz1uhNli — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) January 25, 2025

WV Raman schools S Badrinath on false Ravichandran Ashwin claim

However, the role proved to be an embarrassment for Badrinath, who was schooled by former India cricketer WV Raman. Raman was quick to point out the error, claiming that Ashwin is not the first cricketer from the state to get the Padma Shri.

Raman pointed out that Srinivasaraghavan Venkataraghavan, the renowned Indian spinner and ex-captain, received the Padma Shri before Ashwin.

“(Srinivasaraghavan) Venkatraghavan is the first TN cricketer to get a Padma Shri in 2003!” Raman replied to Badrinath’s post on X.

Venkatraghavan is the first TN cricketer to get a Padma Shri in 2003! https://t.co/eRzj2EuRnb — WV Raman (@wvraman) January 25, 2025

S Badrinath thanked WV Raman for the clarification, but the latter took another go at the former CSK batter. Raman asserted that in 2003, Badrinath was too young to learn about Venkataraghavan’s Padma Shri award.

No, no..Not ignorance, like i pointed out in the thread that you would have been too young in 2003 to register the fact that Venky was given the Padma Shri.. — WV Raman (@wvraman) January 26, 2025

On the eve of India’s Republic Day, 139 people received the prestigious award, including four athletes and a para-athletic coach. Former Indian hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh was awarded the Padma Bhushan.

Ravichandran Ashwin’s brilliant India career in numbers

Ravichandran Ashwin retired from all forms of cricket while competing in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. Ashwin announced his retirement during the series’ third Test at the Gabba, which finished in a tie.

Ashwin retired as a great of the game, taking 537 wickets in 106 Tests at an average of 24. He concluded as India’s second most successful Test spinner behind Anil Kumble.

Ashwin also has the second-most five-wicket hauls in Test cricket. He has 37 five-wicket hauls and is just behind Muttiah Muralitharan. Ashwin also has the joint record for most Player of the Series accolades (11).

Ravichandran Ashwin has also been a part of India’s title-winning runs in two ICC tournaments. He was a part of India’s squad in the ODI World Cup 2011 and the Champions Trophy 2013 in which they won the trophy.

