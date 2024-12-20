Ravichandran Ashwin Says Sorry On Behalf Of His Father After His Statement

Ravichandran Ashwin has apologized on behalf of his father for the controversial statement he had made after his retirement. Ashwin called time on his India career after the BGT 2024-25 Brisbane Test on December 18.

Ashwin, the world’s top active wicket-taker with 537 dismissals in Test cricket, startled everyone by ending his international career and flying to Chennai on the same day, with two games left in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25.

However, just after Ashwin announced his retirement, his father Ravichandran revealed that his son quit out of humiliation.

Ashwin’s father’s shocking statement after India off-spinners retirement

Off-spinner Ashwin’s father, Ravichandran, made the startling admission on Thursday that his son’s abrupt withdrawal from international cricket was partly due to the “humiliation” he endured while playing for the squad.

Ravichandran claims that the family was shocked by Ashwin’s retirement since he believed his son ought to have kept playing cricket at the greatest level.

However, Ashwin was obliged to resign because of the frequent exclusions from the starting lineup, which must have been humiliating.

“I too came to know last minute, actually. What was going on in his mind I don’t know. He just announced. I too accepted it with full pleasure. I did not have any feeling at all for that. But the way he gave his retirement, one part I was very happy, another part not happy because he should have continued.

(Retiring) is his (Ashwin’s) wish and desire, I cannot interfere in that, but the way in which he gave that, there could be many reasons. Only Ashwin knows, maybe humiliation,” Ashwin’s father was quoted by CNN18.

“Definitely, no doubt about it (being emotional for the family), because he was on the field for 14-15 years. The sudden change – retirement – gave us really kind of a shock. At the same time, we were expecting it because humiliation was going on. How long he can tolerate all those things? Probably, he would have decided on his own,” Ravichandran said.

Ashwin returned to the country quietly in Chennai early one morning, a day after declaring his retirement.

With 537 wickets in 106 games, Ravichandran Ashwin finished as India’s second-highest Test wicket-taker, trailing only the legendary Anil Kumble (619 wickets) in total.

Ravichandran Ashwin breaks silence of his father’s statement

Ravichandran Ashwin decided to speak out about his father’s contentious statement when it went viral and a variety of news outlets began to stir up controversy. As the media and fans analyzed every word of his father’s remarks, the renowned spinner intervened to inject his trademark humor and lighten the mood.

Taking to his social media handle X, Ravichandran Ashwin said that his father “isn’t media trained” and requested everyone to “forgive him and leave him alone.

“My dad isn’t media trained; dey father enna da ithelaam. I never thought you would follow this rich tradition of “dad statements.” Request you all to forgive him and leave him alone.” Ravichandran Ashwin stated on his X.

My dad isn’t media trained, dey father enna da ithelaam 😂😂. I never thought you would follow this rich tradition of “dad statements” .🤣 Request you all to forgive him and leave him alone 🙏 https://t.co/Y1GFEwJsVc — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) December 19, 2024

