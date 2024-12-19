Harbhajan Singh has named successor to Ravichandran Ashwin in the Indian team and has also stated that the veteran off-spinner should’ve waited for the BGT 2024-25 series to end, to announce his retirement.

Ravichandran Ashwin’s retirement following the Gabba Test against Australia has taken the cricketing world by surprise. As one of India’s most prominent Test cricketers in recent years, Ashwin has established a proud legacy that will be difficult to replicate.

Harbhajan Singh expressed surprise and stated that Ravichandran Ashwin should have played the entire series. At the same time, he admires Ashwin’s mental process and congratulates him on his successful career.

“I was definitely surprised by this call. He should have played the entire series before taking the call. But everyone has his own way of thinking and he has made this decision after a lot of thinking. It has been a phenomenal career over the years. He has done really well for India. He has won a lots of matches and series and he has taken the legacy of India’s spin bowling forward. I wish him all the very best. Well done for a great career,” Harbhajan Singh told RevSportz.

Ravi Ashwin retired with 765 wickets to his name for India in international cricket.

Harbhajan Singh reveals reason behind Ashwin’s retirement

As per Harbhajan Singh, Ravi Ashwin retired due to the Indian team’s reluctance to play him in the starting XI in overseas Tests. Harbhajan also mentioned that India will not play a home Test till October next year, which made Ashwin consider retirement.

“The decision of retirement hasn’t been taken in just one day. It is a decision that might have been going on in his mind for several days. Another reason for his retirement might be that when you achieve so much and pick up so many wickets, you want to be part of the Playing XI in overseas Tests as well,” the former India cricketer explained.

“But Ashwin hasn’t been part of many tours in which he hasn’t found a place in the starting XI. I don’t even remember a series where Ashwin has played a whole series overseas without getting dropped. That might have been in his mind that India’s next Test series at home is in October 2025,” he claimed.

Ravi Ashwin has the second most Test wickets for India after Anil Kumble’s 619 scalps in 132 Tests.

Who will replace Ravi Ashwin in the Indian team as an off-spinner? Harbhajan Singh names successor



When questioned about the major question, Harbhajan Singh chose Washington Sundar to replace Ravichandran Ashwin in Test cricket moving forward. He believes that India’s great talent will make it easy to fill these big shoes.

“There is an England tour in June but Washington Sundar has done well recently in Tests. There has been a transition that Washington Sundar played in the first Test and Ashwin might have thought that the team management is more inclined towards Sundar now.

Whenever a big player leaves, it always seems like a big hole to fill. India has produced many great cricketers and I feel that this will go on as well because there is a lot of talent in the country. This is a transition phase. We will find someone and I hope that Washington Sundar will be able to make the most of his chances now,” he exclaimed.

After playing his last Test against England in 2021, Washington Sundar was surprisingly included in the Indian squad for home Tests against New Zealand. He repaid that fate with 16 wickets in two Tests at an average of 14.12.

