Rohit Sharma, the Indian captain, stated that he tried to convince Ravichandran Ashwin to stay, after the off-spinner announced his retirement from international cricket on December 18, 2024. This happened after the end of the third BGT 2024 Test in Brisbane.

Rohit Sharma said that Ravichandran Ashwin had informed him of his intention to retire from international cricket when he arrived in Perth, but he persuaded the spinner to postpone it.

Ashwin last appeared for the national cricket team in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25, scoring 22 and 7 runs in his two innings. He also took Mitchell Marsh’s wicket, which was his last international scalp. Ravindra Jadeja replaced Ashwin in the third Test.

Ravichandran Ashwin had a successful international career, appearing in 287 matches across formats and taking 765 wickets. Ashwin also played a vital role in India’s 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy triumphs.

The 38-year-old spinner got 156 wickets in 116 One-Day Internationals and 72 wickets in 65 Twenty20 Internationals. Ashwin took 537 wickets in 106 Tests, including 37 five-wicket hauls.

Convinced Him to Stay for That Pink Ball Test Match – Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma revealed that Ravichandran Ashwin informed him of his plan to retire from international cricket when he arrived in Perth. Rohit highlighted that Ashwin should be able to retire on his terms.

“When I arrived in Perth, this was a chat we had and I somehow convinced him to stay for that pink ball Test match and then after that it just happened so that he felt that if I am not needed right now in the series, I am better off saying goodbye to the game.

It’s important when a player like him who has had so many moments with the Indian team and he has been a truly big match-winner for us, he is allowed to make those decisions on his own and if it was now, so be it,” Rohit stated.

Ashwin picked one wicket in Adelaide and scored 7 and 22 runs in India’s 10-wicket defeat to Australia.

He was very sure about this: Rohit Sharma on Ravichandran Ashwin’s decision

During the post-match press conference in Brisbane, Rohit Sharma stated that some decisions, such as Ashwin’s retirement, are extremely personal. He mentioned that Ashwin has been a key member of the squad for many years. Rohit stated that Ashwin was certain about what he wanted to achieve.

“Some decisions are very personal and I don’t think too many questions should be asked or raised. If a player has (made) a choice, he has to be given that choice, and somebody like Ashwin who has been there for us for so many years is allowed to make those kinds of decisions on his own and we as team-mates have to respect it. He was very sure about what he wanted to do and the team has complete backing of his thought process,” he added.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Makes Huge Announcement About His Future Plans After Brisbane Test