Ravichandran Ashwin, former India cricketer, has come in support of his ex-teammate, India pacer Jasprit Bumrah. This was after the fast bowler was accused of ‘ball tampering’ by some of the fans after an object fell out of his shoes and he pocketed the said item.

Jasprit Bumrah, an India bowler, was the highlight of his squad in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Throughout the five-match Test series, the dominant fast bowler put the Australian hitters under pressure.

Jasprit Bumrah was by far the greatest pacer in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, delivering his best with the ball and keeping his team in contention. The speedster gave it his best with the ball but ended up on the losing end of the series, which Australia won 3-1.

Jasprit Bumrah accused of using sandpaper on ball by Australian fans

Bumrah was superb with the ball, but both the Australian media and fans accused him of using sandpaper throughout the series. This all became newsworthy after a video of India’s captain changing his shoes went viral on the internet.

In the video, Bumrah is seen pulling off his shoes, and as he does so, an unexplained item falls out. The fast bowler, on the other hand, took that in his hand and proceeded to re-tie his shoes, and the India National Cricket Team fast bowler has since been under intense scrutiny.

Breaking: India are being investigated by the ICC for ball tampering. This comes after an undisclosed item fell out of fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah’s shoe. @7Cricket @7NewsMelbourne pic.twitter.com/lvA4S4RLrE — Tom Browne (fan) (@tombrowne7) January 4, 2025

Ravichandran Ashwin reveals what was the object that Bumrah had pocketed

The footage has been circulating on the internet for some time, and one of the X users has stated that the ICC is looking into ball-tampering allegations. This became the talk of the town till Ravichandran Ashwin decided to take action.

Ravichandran Ashwin, while replying to the fan who said that ICC is investigating the matter, confirmed that it was not sandpaper but the finger protection pad that the fast bowlers keep in between their fingers inside the shoes.

Taking to his Twitter account, he said: “That’s a finger protection pad🤣🤣”

Jasprit Bumrah took the most wickets in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. The pacer took 32 wickets in five games, making him the Indian bowler with the most wickets in a Test series in Australia. The tally could have easily been higher, but he was injured.

Bumrah suffered a back spasm during the play at the Sydney Cricket Ground. He bowled a few overs in the first innings but did not bowl in the second innings.

