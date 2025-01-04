India Test captain Rohit Sharma opened up about the altercation between Jasprit Bumrah and Sam Konstas during Day 2 of the fifth and final Test. Rohit Sharma made it clear that while the Indian squad remains calm and composed, they will not sit silent if someone pokes them with unwarranted mockery.

Sam Konstas became the focus of attention on Day 1 of the last Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test at Sydney Cricket Ground. The 19-year-old, who had previously had a heated exchange with Virat Kohli during the Boxing Day Test at the MCG, was embroiled in an altercation with Jasprit Bumrah.

In the final over of the day, with Usman Khawaja at the crease, the Australian opener deliberately delayed Bumrah’s run-up to ensure it was the last over of the day. This irritated Bumrah, who was agitated. Konstas had a verbal exchange with Bumrah, which resulted in a brief confrontation.

Bumrah was enraged by the confrontation and dismissed Khawaja caught behind with the following ball. He celebrated the wicket with great zeal, charging towards Konstas, and was joined by his teammates, notably Virat Kohli. On Day 2, Konstas scored 23 runs off 38 balls before being removed by Mohammed Siraj.

Faltu ki cheez hai yeh sab- Rohit Sharma on Sam Konstas’ banter

Rohit Sharma told broadcaster Jatin Sapru and cricketer-turned-commentator Irfan Pathan on Star Sports that needless joking is not in line with his team’s mentality. He also stated that the team preferred to concentrate on the game and encouraged players to avoid superfluous conversation.

“Our boys, till they’re calm, will remain calm. If you keep poking them, we won’t remain quiet. Cricket khelo, yeh faaltu ki cheeze, bol bachchan karna, shobha nahi deti (Play cricket. All of this chattering doesn’t look good). Our boys are classy. We focus on what our job is and work towards it,” Rohit Sharma said on Star Sports.

Rohit Sharma did not participate in the fifth and final Test, therefore Jasprit Bumrah took over as captain. Rohit had a difficult tour, battling with his form after being inserted into the middle order before returning to the top order for the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

India made 185 in the first innings of the SCG Test while bowling out Australia for 181 runs on day 2. India ended day 2 on 141/6, with a lead of 145 runs.

