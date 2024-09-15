The top-ranked bowler in the longest format of the game, Ravichandran Ashwin, is going to be a key member of the Indian team in their five Tests at home, two against Bangladesh and three against New Zealand. The first game will be at his home, as he sits with 516 wickets in 100 games at an average of 23.75 and a strike rate of 50.70, celebrating 36 five-wicket hauls.

In the list of most wickets in the five-day format, Ravichandran Ashwin is at the ninth position, and eyes to go past Courtney Walsh (519) and then Nathan Lyon before both the off-spinners meet at Perth during the upcoming five-match series in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

Many believe that the Tamil Nadu-born has the capabilities to be the highest wicket-taker for the national side in the longest format of the game, overtaking Anil Kumble, who is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the format with 619 scalps in 132 games at an average of around 30 with a strike rate of nearly 11 overs.

Ravichandran Ashwin desires to continue beyond 40

Besides his incredible quality of bowling, the 38-year-old is also capable with the bat in the longest format, having gathered 3309 runs in 100 games at an average of 26.26, banking on 14 half-centuries and five centuries with a best score of 124, as he finds himself at the second position in the all-rounder’s ranking.

When it comes to his performance at home in Tests, Ravichandran Ashwin has bagged 368 wickets in 60 games at an average of just over 20 and a strike rate of nearly seven overs with a best of 7/59, having recorded 28 five-wicket and six ten-wicket hauls.

Even though most of the fans want him to reach the peak of Everest, the veteran admits to not setting any target, as he just wants to enjoy the format. The ICC Test Cricket of the 2016 season feels that he still has so many things to improve, and the day when he won’t look to do that, he will put the curtains down.

“There is nothing like that in my mind. I am only thinking about one day at a time because when you get older, you have to put in extra effort every single day. It’s not the same. I have put in a lot of effort in the last 3-4 years. I haven’t decided (retirement), but the day I feel that today, I don’t want to improve, I will leave. That’s all.” Ravichandran Ashwin, during a conversation with Vimal Kumar, expressed when he asked if he would keep on playing till 40.

Being one of the smartest bowlers for the Blue Brigade, he always has shown his skills of foxing the batters and making things better out of nowhere in the game.

“I am not keeping any targets. I have been very happy living by the day, and I have enjoyed my cricket. I am saying this because it’s a new lease of life. I know what I went through from 2018 to 2020. So, I know how my life changed after that and how I am playing cricket.” The Chennai-born player narrated in the same conversation.

“I just want to hold on to this; I don’t want to lose my love for the game for anything. That could be a target or anything. The moment I feel I am losing the joy of my life by having to do more, and I am not ready for it, I will leave.” Ravichandran Ashwin outlined his future for the Indian team.

He is currently the second-highest wicket-taker for India across formats, with 744 scalps in 281 games at an average of 25.68 and a strike rate of around eight overs, with 36 five-wicket hauls.