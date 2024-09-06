Shan Masood is a smart cricketer, said India spinner Ravi Ashwin, as he threw support behind the troubled Pakistan captain. Furthermore, Ashwin said that it’s not easy for Masood to handle the team as a superstar like Babar Azam in the playing XI.

Shan Masood took over the Pakistan Test captaincy ahead of the Australia tour early this year. However, it has been a tough learning phase for Masood as he has lost all five Tests he has captained thus far. Australia white-washed Pakistan 0-3, while Bangladesh created history by defeating Pakistan 0-2 in their backyard.

Shan Masood’s next duty is to lead Pakistan in a three-match Test series against England in October. Masood and Pakistan will have a tough test against a powerful England squad that is currently in top form.

Ravichandran Ashwin supports Shan Masood despite Pakistan’s terrible Test performance

Ravi Ashwin came in support of Pakistan captain Shan Masood and supported him amidst the downfall of Pakistan cricket. Ashwin discussed Pakistan’s recent performance against Bangladesh. Ashwin also commented on Shan Masood’s captaincy and supported him for the leadership position in Pakistan.

Ashwin also added that it must not be easy for Masood to handle the Pakistan team with someone like Babar Azam in the dressing room.

“I feel terribly bad for somebody named Shan Masood. I will tell you why. Shan Masood is a very smart cricketer. I know that guy. He speaks a lot of sense. He can be a really good captain for Pakistan. But handling a Pakistan cricket team at this point in time, where somebody like Babar Azam is not the captain and he is a poster boy for Pakistan, it cannot be an easy dressing room, right?” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Babar Azam failed to come good in the Bangladesh Tests, scoring 64 runs in 4 innings. On the other hand, Masood scored 105 runs in one half-century.

Ravi Ashwin feels for sorry state of Pakistan cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin too expressed his dissatisfaction with the state of Pakistan cricket. He thought it was impossible to overcome Pakistan a few years ago when Misbah-ul-Haq, Younis Khan, and Yasir Shah were playing, but that is not the case anymore.

“Keeping all this aside, Pakistan cricket, to see where it is right now, wasn’t possible 10 years ago with Misbah, and Younis Khan, even when they used to play in UAE. Back then, it was very tough to beat Pakistan, right? You had the likes of Yasir Shah, you had the likes of a couple of left-arm spinners coming in. All these guys, to where they are right now, I cannot believe it,” Ashwin said.

Ravichandran Ashwin will be in action against Bangladesh in a two-match Test series. The first Test between India and Bangladesh will be played in Chennai, with the second in Kanpur. The series premieres on September 19.

