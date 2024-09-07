Ravichandran Ashwin gave a Pakistan fan an apt reply who tried to mess with him on social media. This came after the Pakistan fan tried to troll India’s budding all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Ravichandran Ashwin is currently on a break from cricket, having last featured for India in the Test series against England. He also played in the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024, leading the Dindigul Dragons to the TNPL 2024 trophy.

Despite being away from the field, Ravi Ashwin has been up to date with the latest happenings in the world of cricket and he is keenly following the ongoing Duleep Trophy tournament. The cream of Indian domestic players is featured in the domestic season opener being played in Karnataka.

The Duleep Trophy 2024 kicked out on September 5, and this time Ashwin is keeping an eye on the young talent. Meanwhile, Ashwin tweeted a video applauding Nitish Kumar Reddy’s bowling.

“All iz well”- Ravichandran Ashwin trolls Pakistan fan who tried to ridicule Nitish Kumar Reddy

Ravichandran Ashwin appreciated Baba Indrajit’s performance on the second day of the Duleep Trophy tournament. He then tweeted praise for Nitish Reddy, who bowls for India B.

Ashwin shared a short clip of Nitish Kumar Reddy’s bowling and remarked, ‘This NKR looks really fit to bowl.’

Initially, some fans were perplexed as to who NKR was. However, fans quickly recognized NKR as Nitish Kumar Reddy.

However, a Pakistani cricket team fan decided to take a hit at Ashwin and tried to mock Nitish Kumar Reddy. He ridiculed the pace-bowling all-rounder saying that such bowlers are found on every street and an average pacer in Pakistan is better than Reddy.

“An average fast bowler from Pakistan is better than him,” the fan tweeted:

Not the one to stay quiet on being trolled, Ravichandran Ashwin just posted an emoji with a gif from the movie 3 Idiots in which Aamir Khan is saying “All is Well”.

This was a jibe at Pakistan cricket’s current situation as they were recently white-washed by Bangladesh 0-2 in a Test series at home. They lost the first Test in Rawalpindi by 10 wickets and the second test at the same venue by 6 wickets.

