India has been flying high in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, in the West Indies and the United States of America, with two back-to-back victories, against Ireland and Pakistan, both at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. However, there is little concern over the form of Ravindra Jadeja, the team’s most experienced all-rounder.

The left-hander is an automatic pick in any format for any team, with the excellent skills of his batting in the lower-middle order, besides giving tight three to four overs and making sure he shows atheism in the field.

However, in recent times, Ravindra Jadeja hasn’t been in his decent touch as his batting form has gone down, with him not being able to deliver two to three overs for the team at a low economy.

‘Ravindra Jadeja needs a game out there to just get his roots around and feel around’- Paras Mhambrey

The left-arm all-rounder is coming into the ninth edition of the T20 World Cup in 2024, on the back of a poor Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, where he could manage 267 runs in 14 innings at a strike rate of 142.78, even though sounds good has failed to make the right impact to the situation of the game.

In 14 innings, with the ball, Ravindra Jadeja picked up only eight wickets at an economy of close to eight, and that’s where he needs so much improvement. There were questions before the 15-member team selection on whether the Rajkot boy should be part of the T20 World Cup team of India.

Against Ireland, he didn’t get to bat in a low run-chase, while in the Pakistan game, Jadeja was dismissed on the very first ball. Even during India’s warm-up game against Bangladesh, he wasn’t able to time the ball sweetly.

Coming into the pre-match press conference before India’s third group game against the USA, the bowling coach Paras Mhambrey said that he is happy that the batting coach of the side Vikram Rathour, and the head coach Rahul Dravid have spoken to Ravindra Jadeja on his form, besides motivating him to come good for the rest of the tournament.

‘I think it’s a team game, right? It’s going to be 11 guys. You really don’t expect all of them coming into form. It’s going to be performed every game that will happen.’ The former India pacer Paras Mhambrey expressed at the pre-match press conference. ‘For me, I personally feel whatever conversations Rahul and Vicky are having around, I’ve been pretty happy with it. And you expect a one-odd game out there.’

The coach points out that in a big tournament, it does take time for a few people to get back into their rhythm, and they have full confidence on not only Jadeja but also Shivam Dube, who too is going through a tough tournament.

‘You can have one odd game and people will have conversations saying you are given a game, and you’re going to have one bad game. That’s fine, but the team will back you.’ Mhambrey reflected on how essential it becomes for the teams to back their players ‘And that’s what is important in a tournament like this.’

But with Kuldeep Yadav waiting on the sidelines, and Axar Patel going through a smooth time in this competition, both these players need to back up.

‘It’s a long tournament. I think, someone like Ravindra Jadeja, who’s so vastly experienced, he just needs a game out there to just get his roots around and feel around. And we know that the skills that he has and the experience, he’s going to go ahead and he’s going to win your games.’ The India bowling coach concluded. ‘So that confidence we have in not only Jadeja but honestly with someone like Dube and others as well.’