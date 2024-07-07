MS Dhoni received a heartfelt birthday wish from his India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teammate Ravindra Jadeja. The legendary cricketer turned 43 on July 7, 2024.

Jadeja’s birthday post also underlined the bond between the two players. There were media allegations that all was not well between the two, with Jadeja having conflicts with Thala and the CSK administration.

The rumors began after Jadeja supplanted Dhoni as CSK captain ahead of the IPL 2022, however, he was replaced mid-season due to poor performance. Jadeja’s piece further emphasized the closeness between the two athletes. There were media reports that things were not going well between the two, with Jadeja having disagreements with Thala and the CSK management.

The rumors originated after Jadeja succeeded Dhoni as CSK captain ahead of the IPL 2022, however, he was sacked mid-season owing to poor performance. According to speculations, the all-rounder intended to leave the franchise, but the situation was eventually resolved internally.

“Happy birthday to my only favorite person in cricket”- Ravindra Jadeja wishes MS Dhoni

In a video that surfaced on social media, Dhoni was seen cutting a cake with his wife Sakshi in Mumbai to celebrate his birthday. Several former and current cricketers have rushed to social media to congratulate the former India skipper on his special day.

Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teammate Ravindra Jadeja also took to Instagram to express his heartfelt wishes for his ‘big brother’. Jadeja shared a famous photo from the IPL 2023 final, showing Dhoni carrying him in delight after CSK won their fifth title.

The all-rounder scored the winning runs in the final, helping CSK upset Gujarat Titans to win the championship.

Sharing the special picture on Instagram, Jadeja wrote a lovely message for his former captain and called him his favorite person in cricket.

“Happy birthday to my only favorite person in cricket. Mahi bhai Your presence is the greatest gift. Lots of love #bigbrother,” Jadeja wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravindrasinh jadeja (@royalnavghan)

Ravindra Jadeja made his India debut under MS Dhoni in 2009 and was part of India’s 2013 Champions Trophy win in 2013 under MS Dhoni. Jadeja recently retired from T20Is after being part of India’s 2024 T20 World Cup win.

