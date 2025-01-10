Ravindra Jadeja’s future in international cricket is uncertain following poor performances with both bat and ball across forms. It is thought that Jadeja has not yet been confirmed for the forthcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Recently, there has been a lot of debate about a shift in Indian cricket, with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli at the forefront. Rohit and Kohli had a dismal Test season at home and abroad recently, prompting the selectors to consider their future.

However, Ravindra Jadeja’s future is uncertain as well. The all-rounder is one of the team’s few veteran members and continues to play Test and ODI cricket. Jadeja withdrew from T20Is following India’s T20 World Cup 2024 win.

Ravindra Jadeja’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 participation not sure

According to the BCCI, India’s team management, led by head coach Gautam Gambhir, intends to build a strong core for the ODI World Cup 2027. Preparations for the tournament are set to begin with the Champions Trophy in 2025.

Ravindra Jadeja hasn’t been doing well in Tests and ODIs recently. Although he has played a few crucial innings with the bat in Tests, his ODI performance has recently declined.

At No. 7, he hasn’t made much of an impact with his lower-order hitting, with a strike rate of 75 over the last few years. He was passed over for India’s one-day international series in Sri Lanka last year in favor of Axar Patel.

“(Gautam) Gambhir has been very assertive about creating core teams according to formats. As of now, he hasn’t quite tinkered with the longer formats but has a clear vision for creating a strong base for the ODI World Cup. He is keen on giving exposure to a few more identified players. It’s all about when the selectors decide the transition needs to kick in. They will discuss if they want to go with a safe option in Jadeja or move on right now,” the Times of India report stated.

Ravindra Jadeja set to continue in Test cricket; Axar Patel seen as replacement

Jadeja is to remain part of the Indian Test team for the upcoming Test series in England in June-July. He might get the nod for the Champions Trophy due to the spin-friendly pitches in Dubai.

“When it comes to Test cricket, Jadeja is still fairly in contention for the England tour due to lack of experience in the middle order. But the selectors will have to take a call during the home season. For the Champions Trophy, selectors will be aware that pitches in Dubai have historically been helpful to slow bowlers,” the Report stated further.

Axar Patel is expected to replace Ravindra Jadeja as the left-arm spin bowling allrounder. Patel’s batting and bowling skills have improved over time, and he has demonstrated that he is capable of playing international cricket.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be played from February 19 to March 9. The tournament will be hosted jointly by Pakistan and the UAE. The majority of the matches will be played in Pakistan, however, India’s matches will be contested in Dubai.

