Australia and West Indies are currently playing the third and final Test of the ongoing three-match series. The team from Down Under has already sealed the series by winning the first two Tests.

Australia won the opening Test by 159 runs before winning the second Test by 133 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead. The third Test is currently underway in Jamaica. After the conclusion of the Test series, both the teams will be playing five T20Is against each other.

Mitchell Marsh to lead Australia:

Mitchell Marsh will continue to lead Australia in the shortest format of the game. The allrounder enjoyed a stunning campaign with the bat in this year’s IPL and will be keen to lead his team from the front in the upcoming series.

He finished IPL 2025 as Lucknow Super Giants’ highest run-scorer. In 13 games, Marsh scored an impressive 627 runs with the help of one century and six half-centuries.

Australia squad for West Indies T20Is:

The Australia squad is filled with players playing in the IPL. Apart from captain Marsh, a number of players who played in IPL 2025 will be in action for the visitors. Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Tim David, Chennai Super Kings’ Nathan Ellis, Punjab Kings’ Josh Inglis and Glenn Maxwell and Delhi Capitals’ Jake Fraser-McGurk will be in action in the series.

Fraser-McGurk and Xavier Bartlett were not named in the original squad before they were named as replacement for Spencer Johnson and Josh Hazlewood.

Australia T20I squad v West Indies:

Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Josh Inglis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa.