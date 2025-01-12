India’s lineup for the forthcoming T20I series against England has been announced, and there are some notable picks including Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, And Shubman Gill. Mohammed Shami, a fast bowler who had not played international cricket in almost a year, has finally reached the national selection.

However, there were some noticeable surprises among the squad members. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, and Shubman Gill, who are considered the future of India’s batting order, were not picked for the squad.

Rishabh Pant was India’s first-choice wicketkeeper in last year’s T20 World Cup victory, with Yashasvi Jaiswal serving as a backup opener to Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. In Suryakumar Yadav’s absence, Shubman Gill led the squad against Zimbabwe. But none of these players were considered for this.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill dropped?

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, and Shubman Gill have been rested following a long and difficult Test series against Australia. All three batters represented India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

While Jaiswal and Pant played all of the series’ Tests, Gill only played three. In his debut tour to Australia, Jaiswal scored the most runs for India, while Gill and Pant fell short.

These players could return to India’s squad for the next one-day international series against England, which is also viewed as preparation for the Champions Trophy. As a result, the selection committee rested these young batters while considering their workload.

“(Rishabh) Pant, (Yashasvi) Jaiswal and (Shubman) Gill have been rested from this series to allow them to recover fully after a grueling five-Test Border-Gavaskar series in Australia, for the ODIs against England and the Champions Trophy in February,” Times of India report stated.

While Gill and Pant have played a significant amount of ODI cricket, Jaiswal has yet to make his debut in the format.

Shubman Gill had an impressive record as an opener in ODIs, scoring 2328 runs at an average of 58.20 and a strike rate of 101.74. He is expected to partner captain Rohit Sharma at the top of India’s Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh.

Rishabh Pant has been given multiple chances in ODIs, but he has not performed well in the white-ball format thus far. The wicketkeeper-batsman has scored 871 runs in ODIs at an average of 33.50, much below his world-class status.

Yashasvi Jaiswal is yet to make his ODI debut, but he might be part of India’s Champions Trophy roster as a third opener. Jaiswal has fantastic figures in Tests and T20Is, and it is only a matter of time before he scores heavily in the 50-over format as well.

