The Punjab Kings (PBKS) have retained Brad Haddin and unveiled their support staff to assist head coach Ricky Ponting in the IPL 2025. Apart from Haddin, PBKS has also retained spin bowling coach Sunil Joshi from the previous regime.

Ricky Ponting had replaced Trevor Bayliss as Punjab Kings head coach. Ponting had previously been the head coach of Delhi Capitals for seven years, during which DC made it into their maiden IPL final in the 2020 edition.

As per the Cricbuzz report, Ponting elected to keep Brad Haddin on his coaching staff. Haddin has been the team’s assistant coach in recent years, having been brought in by former head coach Trevor Bayliss. The former wicketkeeper previously worked with Bayliss for SunRisers Hyderabad.

Ponting has decided to keep Sunil Joshi, who has been the Punjab Kings’ spin bowling coach for the last two seasons. However, the Punjab-based club has parted ways with Sanjay Bangar, who was hired as head of cricket development last year on a three-year deal that was terminated.

James Hopes to move from Delhi Capitals to Punjab Kings for Ricky Ponting

James Hopes played for the Punjab Kings in the first IPL season in 2008. Ricky Ponting’s coaching staff may include the former Australian cricketer. According to Cricbuzz, the Delhi Capitals offered Hopes a contract extension, but he chose to work with Ponting for Punjab.

“It’s learnt that the 46-year-old was offered an extension by Delhi Capitals after Ponting’s contract with the team was not renewed. However, Hopes, who represented his country in 84 ODIs and 12 T20Is, chose to continue working alongside his former captain Ponting,” a report by Cricbuzz said.

Hopes joining the PBKS coaching staff means the exit of former South African cricketer Charl Langeveldt, who was the fast-bowling coach during the 2023 and 2024 seasons under Trevor Bayliss.

Ricky Ponting’s first task as the new head coach will be to finalize the IPL player retention list. As is customary, the Punjab Kings franchise will enter the auction with a greater budget. There has been some discussion about retaining left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, who is valued Rs 18 crore.

The Punjab team management could use a Right to Match (RTM) card to get him for a reduced fee. Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma, both of whom performed well last season, might be retained as uncapped players for INR 4 crore apiece.

