Ricky Ponting Predicts The Winner Of India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test Series

Ricky Ponting, who has been part of many of the India vs Australia Test series battles has revealed his winner of the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Test series. For the first time since 1992, India will be playing a five-Test series down under.

India has been dominant against Australia in Tests both at home and in the backyard of Aussies. India remains the only Asian team to win back-to-back Test series in Australia and the only team to defeat Australia in the Test series for the past few times.

This Border-Gavaskar Test series will also be important for both teams in the run into next year’s ICC World Test Championship final. The team that claims the Border-Gavaskar Trophy could be well poised to earn a place in the one-off final at Lord’s – India is currently first and Australia is second in the current standings.

And with this in mind, Ricky Ponting provided his predictions for the Test series.

“3-1 in Australia’s favor”: Ricky Ponting predicts the winner of India v Australia Border-Gavaskar Test series

Speaking with host Sanjana Ganesan on the latest episode of The ICC Review, Ricky Ponting thinks the hosts might have the edge this time. India have won the last two Test series in Australia and held the Border-Gavaskar Trophy since they claimed a 4-1 series result on home soil in March 2017.

“It’s going to be a competitive series and as I said I think Australia’s got a bit of a point to prove against India in Australia on the back of what’s happened the last two series here. I’m obviously going to tip Australia to win and I’m never going to tip against Australia. There will be a draw somewhere and there will be some bad weather somewhere, so I’m going to say 3-1 to Australia,” Ricky Ponting told ICC.

India will play a five-Test series in Australia for the first time since the 1991-92 tour. The series will see the first Test start on Nov 22 in Perth. The second Test will be a day/night affair and will be played in Adelaide from December 6. The third Test will begin on December 14 and will be played in Brisbane.

The fourth Test will be the Boxing Day Test at MCG, starting from December 26 and the final Test will begin on January 3 in Sydney.

