Ricky Ponting has weighed in on the Mohammed Siraj v Travis Head incident in the second BGT 2024-25 Test in Adelaide. Siraj and Head indulged in a heated conversation after the Aussie batter was dismissed by the Indian pacer after scoring 140 runs.

The incident happened in the 82nd over of Australia’s first innings. Siraj bowled Travis Head with a smashing yorker after being hit for two boundaries in the over. The Indian pacer yelled at Head and pointed towards the dugout. Head exchanged words with Siraj before walking away.

The ICC issued demerit points to both Siraj and Head for their on-field incident. Mohammed Siraj was booed by the local crowd following a heated exchange with Travis Head.

During the press conference, Head stated that he merely said, “Well bowled.” However, Siraj later claimed that Head lied during the news conference. Following Australia’s 10-wicket victory, both players ceased the sledging.

I was worried for Mohammed Siraj: Ricky Ponting

Both players were sanctioned by the ICC for violating the code of conduct. Siraj was penalized 20% of his match money and given one demerit point for breaking Article 2.5. Head also received a penalty point for violating Article 2.13.

On a recent session of the ICC Review, Ricky Ponting expressed concern for Siraj after seeing the send-off. Ponting stated that umpires and referees dislike send-offs to the dressing room.

“Look, it wasn’t that big a deal. I was in comms (commentary box) at the time. As soon as I saw the send-off, I actually got worried for Siraj. I know how the umpires react to those things. Umpires and referees don’t like seeing the send-off, pointed in the direction of the dressing room,” Ponting said on ICC Review.

Ricky Ponting stated that the entire incident between Siraj and Head was probably a misunderstanding. The 49-year-old remarked that Rohit Sharma would expect his fast bowlers to be aggressive in such scenarios.

“Looking back at it now, I think it was accidental the way that whole thing played out. I don’t think there was any malice meant at the start. I know Travis has gone and said that he said ‘well bowled’ at the start. Siraj obviously wasn’t happy about being hit over the deep backward square for six the ball before. Rohit (Sharma) I’m sure would expect these fast bowlers to react like that. When they’re under the pressure and they’re getting hit and then they’ve just got a wicket you’d expect that they’d be up and about,” the 49-year-old said.

Both Siraj and Head will be in action when India and Australia clash in the third BGT 2024-25 Test in Brisbane from December 14 onwards.

