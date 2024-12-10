Mohammed Siraj has received a huge backlash for his outburst against Travis Head in the recent Adelaide Test as former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif said that he misbehaved twice in the match.

During the game, he also launched an angry ball at Australia’s batsman Marnus Labuschagne when he backed away at the last minute owing to some movement behind the sight screen.

Mohammad Kaif, a former Indian cricketer, was upset by Siraj’s behavior and leveled severe complaints against him.

Mohammed Siraj tarnished the image of the game: Mohammad Kaif

Kaif said that Siraj had ruined the image of the gentleman’s game, setting a bad example for future cricketers. He also considered that the send-off to Travis Head was unnecessary because the batter had already caused the damage by that moment.

Mohammad Kaif discussed Mohammed Siraj’s altercation with Travis Head. The former India batsman stated that Siraj had an opportunity to remove Head earlier, but he lost a challenging catch at mid-on.

“Mohammed Siraj had a chance (to send Travis head back). Travis Head top-edged one. Siraj was standing at mid-on. He ran backwards, tried with both hands but missed the catch. (Ravichandran) Ashwin applauded for the valiant effort but I believe, you create history by grabbing onto such difficult catches. The game changes if you take that catch and Head is out. Siraj had that chance to change the game as a fielder but that didn’t happen,” Kaif said in a video on X.

Mohammad Kaif went on to say that there was no reason for Siraj to give Head such a send-off when the latter had already scored a superb century to put Australia in command. He contended that Siraj should have fired him sooner if he intended to celebrate like that.

“When Travis Head smashed 140, hit you to every nook and corner of the ground, flicked you for a six, You placed a deep cover, long on, deep cover and yet he found the gap. He changed the gap by playing shots all around the park. And he did that on a difficult pitch where it wasn’t easy to score runs. After that, Siraj bowled him.

I understand the celebration, but I didn’t like the send-off. If you know he has a weakness, then get him out early. Get him nicking to the slips or dismiss him with a bouncer, then do your celebrations, but the guy has scored 140… there was no need for a send-off like that,” Kaif added.

Mohammad Kaif accuses Mohammed Siraj of misbehaving

Mohammad Kaif did not stop there; he also discussed the incident in which Siraj tossed the ball to Marnus Labuschagne during the Adelaide Test. Kaif accused Siraj of misbehaving and presenting an unsuitable example as a role model.

“(Marnus) Labuschagne was batting and there was some movement behind the sightscreen. He backed away but Siraj came and threw the ball near the stumps. That was also not the right way. He misbehaved. The kids watch you as a role model. You wouldn’t want to set the wrong example. You wouldn’t want to tarnish the image of the gentleman’s game,” Kaif noted.

Rohit form? Virat and Outside off deliveries? Bumrah Workload? Siraj Behaviour? Australia v India, BGT Report Card#CricketWithKaif11 #bgt2024 pic.twitter.com/aHFSUkTrUP — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 9, 2024

Mohammed Siraj and Travis Head were both fined and had a demerit point added to their records by ICC.

