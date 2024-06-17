Having Rishabh Pant bat at the no.3 position in the T20 World Cup 2024 was a brilliant move said Sanjay Manjrekar. Manjrekar also praised India captain Rohit Sharma and the team management for this brave decision.

Sanjay Manjrekar is unconcerned with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma scoring below-par in Group A if the batting veterans save Team India in any of the upcoming Super 8 matches at the ICC T20 World Cup.

According to Manjrekar, the batting mavericks are headlining the ICC event because of their potential to provide game-changing performances in important T20 World Cup matches.

Batting legend Kohli failed to score a single double-digit run in the T20 World Cup’s Group A matches, while India captain Rohit struck a key half-century against Ireland. However, Rohit struggled to score large against Pakistan and the United States of America (USA).

Former India batter Manjrekar credited the Rahul Dravid-coached side for promoting Rishabh Pant as a No.3 batter in their attacking lineup.

“They (team management) want more and more impact players, at every position down the order and Rishabh Pant, I didn’t expect him to be batting at No. 3, and what a brilliant move it has turned out to be, starting from that warm-up game against Bangladesh, when Samson and Rohit Sharma took some time to get used to the surface,” Manjrekar said to PTI.

Rishabh Pant has top-scored for India with 96 runs in 3 games with best score of 42 at a strike rate of 124.67. He has hit 10 fours and 3 sixes at no.3.

‘Rishabh Pant has showed his class’- Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar also picked Pant as the Indian side’s standout performer at the ICC event. He praised the way Pant has batted in the tournament for India and said that he has shown his class while acing the challenge brilliantly.

“Pant has showed his class. He has been India’s best batter in this tournament so far, and on a difficult pitch, and that is Rishabh Pant’s class. That they gave him the No. 3 slot also ensured that India don’t have six right-handers like they had in that 50-over World Cup and the only left-hander India had was Jadeja at No. 7,” Manjrekar added.

