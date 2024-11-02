Once the Delhi Capitals (DC) parted ways with their former wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant from the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the speculations started if he is going to replace the legacy of MS Dhoni for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the future, and may replace Ruturaj Gaikwad as the new captain.

Rishabh Pant was part of the Capitals franchise from the 2016 season, but a change of owner in the franchise and the former’s willingness to remain the leader of the side and have his say in the new squad of the team or the choice of head coach in replace of Ricky Ponting didn’t work out in their favor.

The five-time champions, Super Kings, have retained their core players for the new season of the event. Their successful captain MS Dhoni, who last played an international game for India in July 2019, was addressed as an uncapped player and kept for a price of INR 4 crore.

Besides that, the yellow franchise also kept their captain from the last season, Ruturaj Gaikwad, the premier all-rounder of the Blue Brigade, Ravindra Jadeja, the Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana, and the Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube. They have now kept INR 55 crore in the purse, besides one RTM card as an option.

Rishabh Pant to shake hands with the CSK franchise from IPL 2025

The lion’s share of the purse may get used in their aim to sign Rishabh Pant for the franchise. The wicket-keeper batter has smashed 3284 runs in 110 innings of the tournament at an average of over 35 and a strike rate of more than 155, with the help of three half-centuries at a best score of unbeaten 88 runs.

The captaincy of the left-hander is something they may keep a look at. Since handling the responsibility of the Delhi side from the 2021 season of the tournament, he has led the franchise in 43 games, earning victories in 23 of these at a winning rate of 53.18%.

Dhoni is already 43, and his career is in its twilight, prompting a strategic decision for a seamless transition. The reports had suggested that the franchise may be keeping its sights on Rishabh Pant for many reasons, one of which is the 27-year-old being the wicket-keeper batter who bats in the middle order and eventually is prepared to fill the shoes of Dhoni.

The Delhi side has released the batter as they decided to retain the left-arm spin al-rounder Axar Patel, the left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav among the Indians, while Tristian Stubbs was their only overseas player besides Abhishek Porel being addressed as their uncapped player.

The possibility of Rishabh Pant wearing the yellow jersey got more momentum after the CSK star Suresh Raina hinted at the development.

“I met MS Dhoni in Delhi, and Rishabh Pant was also there. Someone will be wearing a yellow jersey soon.” The veteran CSK batter, who was one of the vital members of the side, shared the news on Jio Cinema.

On the eve of the IPL 2024 beginning the event, Dhoni handed over the captaincy to Gaikwad, who did a decent job in leading the Yellow franchise. The Super Kings earned seven victories in 14 games at a net run rate of +0.392. They were about to qualify for the playoffs of the tournament before the defeat to RCB in their last group game didn’t help.

The mega auction of the IPL 2024 will end speculation and confirm if it’s going to happen.