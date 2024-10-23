Rishabh Pant is considered to be a sure shot retention by his franchise Delhi Capitals (DC) ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. However, reports have suggested that not only is the DC management sure about Pant not captaining DC next year, but are also unsure about retaining him altogether.

Just months ago, Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal said that Pant will be the team’s priority retention, but it appears that the plan has gone entirely off track.

However, a story in the Times of India has uncovered some alarming revelations, leaving everyone wondering whether the Delhi Capitals will be kept by the franchise.

Rishabh Pant not to be retained by Delhi Capitals- Report

Earlier, it was announced that GMR and JSW will take turns running Delhi Capitals for two years at a time. According to the agreement, GMR will run the Delhi Capitals in the 2025 and 2026 IPL seasons, while JSW will run the WPL (Women’s Premier League) club and the Pretoria Capitals during those years.

According to The Times of India, the Delhi Capitals are taking their time making a decision on Pant due to a substantial change in the franchise’s operations, with the GMR group now in charge for the next two years.

According to the same report, the franchise wants to keep Pant, but certain mechanisms must be worked out, with JSW and GMR sharing IPL obligations.

With reports out that Delhi Capitals do not want to retain Rishabh Pant, other franchises have shown interest in trading or buying the India keeper-batter. Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings are also interested in having Rishabh Pant as their captaincy candidate.

Sourav Ganguly to head DC WPL team and Pretoria Capitals

Venugopal Rao and Hemang Badani were recently confirmed as the Delhi Capitals’ cricket director and head coach, respectively. JSW Sports has named Sourav Ganguly as their head of cricket.

Ganguly will now manage the women’s squad and the Pretoria outfit for the next few years. He is unlikely to have a role in the men’s team’s regular operations at this time.

“I’ve had the pleasure of knowing the JSW Group and the Jindal family personally and professionally which made this an easy decision. JSW Sports has been doing visionary work across the board, and I am pleased to be able to lend my experience to all its cricketing projects,” Ganguly said in a statement.

