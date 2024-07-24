When Rishabh Pant met that unfortunate fatal accident towards the end of the year 2022 and was out of action for over a year, India needed a proper wicket-keeping batter in ODIs, as they prepared KL Rahul for the spot, who showed great development, both with the bat and in the glovework.

In the absence of the left-handed batter, the blue brigade was quite satisfied with the services of KL Rahul, who was the eighth-highest run-getter of the Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 at home. The right-hander smashed 452 runs in 10 innings, at an average of 75.33 with a strike rate of over 90, with a couple of half-centuries and one hundred.

Against the spinners, he was quite brilliant displaying his keeping skills, and forming the different field placements which was quite helpful for captain Rohit Sharma. Now, with Pant making a return to the game and the ODI squad for Sri Lanka, will India leave out one of these two?

‘It’s going to be a hard one’- Former Indian Opener On KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant’s selection

The former Indian wicket-keeper batter Robin Uthappa believes the final decision, on the selection between KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant, won’t be easy for captain Rohit and the newly made head coach Gautam Gambhir.

Also Read: LSG Spinner Amit Mishra Reveals Details On KL Rahul- Sanjiv Goenka Argument

For a long time, Rahul has been India’s first-choice wicket-keeper in the 50-overs format, as he has been consistent with the bat too. On the flip side of the coin, there is the Delhi boy, who brings the X-factor with him and has shown the ability to change the momentum of the game at any stage.

In a recent interaction with Sony Sports, the former Indian opener- Robin Uthappa feels that records for both batters have been quite extraordinary in the limited-overs format.

‘Both have been incredible and their numbers have been really good. Rahul’s numbers in ODI cricket have been exceptional, and Pant has just had an incredible T20 World Cup.’ The Karnataka-born expressed in the interaction. ‘His personal journey has been quite incredible over the last two and a half years. So it’s a tough choice. To be in Gambhir and Rohit’s shoes, it’s going to be a hard one.’

The 26-year-old Uttarakhand-born has smashed 865 runs in 26 ODI innings, at an average of 34.60 and a strike rate of over 106, with five half-centuries and one hundred with a best of unbeaten 125 runs.

KL Rahul, the 32-year-old has cracked 2820 ODI runs in 70 innings, at an average of over 50 and a strike rate of nearly 90, with 18 fifties and seven centuries, with a best of 112-run knock.

Before the Indian team’s departure to Sri Lanka, the chairman of the selection committee of the Indian team, Ajit Agarkar shared his view on the two wicket-keeper batters.

‘Rishabh has been out for a long time. So we want to bring him back without burdening him. Someone who has come back after a long time, you need to bring them back in the scheme of things gradually.’ The former Indian all-rounder noted. ‘KL Rahul, one of the feedbacks he has got is ‘you’ve got to hit the reset button.’

Also Read: Former India Player Backs KL Rahul To Lead India In ODI Leg Of Sri Lanka Trip

Robin Uthappa observed that whoever between them would get the chance for the series, should look to cement his place in the team with consistent performances.

‘With this new combination of the leadership group, we need to see who is preferred. As players, every opportunity that comes their way is going to be a really important one and players will have to grab it with both hands.’ The veteran concluded. ‘So wishing both of them the best of luck and I hope the best man wins.’

India will play six ODIs in total, against Sri Lanka and England, before the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.