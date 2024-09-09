Rishabh Pant made a huge statement about his relationship with India captain Rohit Sharma and said that he struggles to decode Rohit Sharma’s quirky communication style. Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant recently played together in India’s T20 World Cup-winning campaign.

The two also featured in the Sri Lanka ODI series recently and will be seen again when India takes on Bangladesh in the two-Test series at home starting September 19.

Rishabh Pant, known for his on-field brilliance and quick wit, shared a hilarious account of his encounters with Rohit Sharma, including the unusual challenge of deciphering the Indian captain’s characteristic Mumbai-style English.

I don’t understand much of what he says off the field: Rishabh Pant on Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma was born in Bansod, Nagpur, but his family belongs to Karnataka. His native language isn’t Marathi or Hindi, but it is Telugu. However, being brought up in Mumbai, Rohit has adapted to the Mumbai style of conversation which is a mix of Hindi and English combined with Marathi.

However, Rohit tends to mix up words and forgets things during his statements, and as per various other cricketers including Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer, it is up to the other person to decode and fill in the blanks what Rohit Sharma said.

The left-handed batsman revealed that while he understands Rohit’s on-field gestures, he finds his captain’s off-field banter puzzling.

Rishabh Pant said on Tanmay Bhat’s YouTube channel, “I understand what he is saying on the ground. However, I don’t understand much when it comes to off the field.”

Rishabh Pant also discussed his amusing attempt to trash Virat Kohli during the Delhi Capitals’ (DC) Ieague-stage match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024).

Pant did not play in the game because he received a one-match suspension for his team’s third sluggish over-rate infraction. However, he found a way to get engaged in DC’s must-win match by distracting Kohli from behind the sightscreen.

“It was one of the most important matches of the season for us and we needed to perform well. I couldn’t play that match and was thinking what could I do from the outside?”, Pant said.

Rishabh Pant has returned to India’s Test team after nearly 20 months. He is part of India’s squad for their two-match home Test series against Bangladesh, beginning September 19.

