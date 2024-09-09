If one talks about the current Indian cricket team, then their wicket-keeper batter, Rishabh Pant, never forgets to entertain the crowd, both with his batting in the middle, different acrobatics with the gloves, or even with some of his cheeky comments at various aspects of the game in recent times.

Rishabh Pant is always known as someone who looks to play an aggressive brand of cricket, even in the red-ball format, as he has already contributed so much behind some of the sweet victories of the Blue Brigade in the red-ball format of the game.

When he wasn’t part of the national side since the start of 2023, one could easily feel his absence in the side on various occasions of the game, but he has recovered well and is making his comeback in the national side after 624 days after being picked for the opening Test of the two-match series in Chennai against Bangladesh.

Watch: Rishabh Pant smashes comments of Ben Duckett about the success of Bazball

In a video that has gone viral, Tanmoy Bhatt has asked the Delhi-born if he knows how to play safe, to which the swashbuckling batter came up with a quick and interesting response.

Also Read: Watch- Rishabh Pant Tells Kuldeep Yadav “Kha Le Maa Kasam Nahi Lega Single” In Hilarious Banter

“Bazball dekh rahe ho toh maza aa rha hai. Jab mein pehle kar rha tha toh acha nai lag rha tha kya? (When you see Bazball, you are enjoying it, but when I used to do the same in the past, didn’t you like it or what?)” Rishabh Pant said in the video.

Notably, the 26-year-old has taken the longest format of the game like a duck to water, as he has already smashed 2271 runs in 56 Test innings at an average of 43.67 and a strike rate of over 70, with the help of 11 half-centuries and five centuries, with the best of unbeaten 159-run knock.

When India was successful in winning their consecutive second Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, Rishabh Pant was the third-highest run-getter of the four-match series, as he nailed 274 runs in five innings at an average of 68.50 and a strike rate of nearly 70 with the help of a couple of half-centuries and a best score of 97-run which he made in Sydney, keeping India’s hope for a victory which later turned out to a draw.

The comments of Rishabh Pant could have been pointed towards the current England Test opener Ben Duckett, who has been one of the inventions of Bazball, as he had started his career with a different vibe, having managed 1735 runs in 47 innings at an average of nearly 40 and a strike rate of over 85 in Test matches, celebrating nine half-centuries and three centuries.

During their winter trip to India earlier this year, the left-handed batter was the fifth-highest run-getter with 343 runs in ten innings at an average of 34.30 and a strike rate of 85.75 with a best score of 153 runs.

Also Read: Saeed Ajmal Betrays Shaheen Afridi To Praise This Pacer; Wants India To Visit Pakistan For Champions Trophy 2025

At the end of the series, he claimed that they should have gotten some credit for the way they were helping India play ‘differently’ than how the other teams play in the format.

“When you see players from the opposition playing like that, it almost feels like we should take some credit that they’re playing differently than how other people play Test cricket,” Ben demanded.

Despite such success in the longest format recently, the Ben Stokes-led side won’t be featuring in the third final of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25, after missing the opportunity on the last two occasions.