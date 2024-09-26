Rishabh Pant will succeed Rohit Sharma as India’s Test captain, former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria claimed. Rohit declared his retirement from T20Is after leading India to win in the T20 World Cup 2024 final.

However, he continues to captain India in ODIs and Tests. BCCI secretary Jay Shah also announced that Rohit will captain the team in the Champions Trophy 2025 and World Cup final.

Rishabh Pant has shown great potential as a captain. The left-handed hitter is currently leading the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League. In IPL 2024, he was Delhi Capitals leading run-scorer with 446 runs to his name. However, he has not won an IPL title as captain. Notably, Pant has led the Indian cricket team in T20Is, with two wins and two losses.

Rishabh Pant has also captained India in five T20Is against South Africa and managed to draw the series 2-2.

Rishabh Pant will be a good guy: Danish Kaneria on next India Test captain after Rohit Sharma

Pant has been absent from Test cricket since December 2022 owing to injuries sustained in a horrific vehicle accident. He made an impressive recovery in the first Test against Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. In the second innings of India’s 280-run triumph, the southpaw produced a magnificent century.

Rishabh batted at No. 5 and scored 39 runs in the first innings. However, Pant showcased an aggressive style and solid technique in the second innings and scored 109 runs, his sixth Test century.

Danish Kaneria believes Rishabh Pant would be a strong candidate to succeed Rohit Sharma. Kaneria described Pant as a savvy wicketkeeper who actively connects with bowlers. The veteran cricketer believes Pant’s leadership qualities qualify him for the job of captain.

“Kaptaani ke liye material jo hai, main samajhta hu Rishabh Pant will be a good guy. Wo Test Cricket ke ek behatreen khiladi hain. Jis tarah se wo test cricket khelte hai. I think he will be a good candidate for a captain.

(I believe Rishabh Pant will be a good choice for captain. Firstly, he is a sensible wicketkeeper. He is an excellent player in Test cricket. The way he plays Test cricket, his nature, and how he interacts with the bowlers, I think he will be a good candidate for captain),” Kaneria was quoted by IANS.

The 26-year-old cricketer has played 34 Test matches for India. He has amassed 2,419 runs at an average of 44.79, which includes six centuries and 11 half-centuries. Notably, he has scored Test hundreds in both England, South Africa and Australia.

Also Read: Ian Bell Responds On Joe Root Potentially Surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s 15921 Test Runs

